While its turn-of-the-millennium release was maligned by label woes and internal struggles within the band, Wilco’s 2001 Yankee Hotel Foxtrot is as good as it gets. An undisputed classic, the album vaulted Wilco from alt-country Midwest risers into a full blown indie-rock powerhouse led by arguably the best modern American songwriter in Jeff Tweedy. Now the band have announced a 20th anniversary set of shows where fans can relive the band playing the album in full, plus more Wilco classics and rarities.

For now, the April run of shows are only coming to New York City and the band’s hometown of Chicago. The New York slate features four nights of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot at the 3,300 capacity United Palace on the Upper West Side. Whereas the Chicago shows will go down at the 3,900-seat Auditorium Theatre in the heart of the Chicago Loop. It’s a fortunate draw for residents of each of those two cities, but hearing the band’s somber opening on “I Am Trying Yo Break Your Heart,” or the drum transition from “Ashes Of American Flags” into “Heavy Metal Drummer” live in sequence, might very well be worth the trip.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 11th at 10 a.m. local time here. Check out the full concert dates below.

04/15 – New York, NY @ United Palace

04/16 – New York, NY @ United Palace

04/17 – New York, NY @ United Palace

04/19 – New York, NY @ United Palace

04/22 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

04/23 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre