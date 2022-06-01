A couple of months ago, Arcade Fire finally released the long-awaited, new album We, following the 2017 album Everything Now. Along with the unveiling of the album, there was the unexpected announcement that Will Butler had exited the band. “I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete,” he wrote. “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things. I’m working on a new record; booking some shows this summer. I’m working on music for a David Adjmi play (which is so good). A few other projects percolating.”

One of those projects has already materialized; he has released “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer To Thee,” his first new solo material since 2020’s Generations. He has also announced a small tour in August, kicking off in Cambridge, MA at The Sinclair and ending in Philadelphia, PA at Johnny Brenda’s.

Listen to “A Stranger’s House” above and “Nearer To Thee” below. Find the full tour dates below.

8/11 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

8/12 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

8/13 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

8/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

8/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

8/20 – Washington, DC @ DC9

8/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s