Willow’s new album Lately I Feel Everything is out today, and to celebrate, she’s shared a livestream on Facebook where she performs a few album cuts. One of those songs is “Grow,” which features cameos from Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, who are also on hand for the livestream. It goes without saying that this feels like a highly appropriate collaboration, given the album’s myriad early Aughts pop-punk influences.

“I’m just so excited because me and Avril have never performed live together before, so this is going to be a whole completely different experience,” Willow said of performing with Lavigne during a behind-the-scenes moment in the livestream. “It’s a huge opportunity for me to be really able to do this to the fullest and to really connect with people who can inspire me and teach me. She’s just one of those people and I’m just so grateful that we got to meet.”

“To have Avril and Travis playing together on one song, I just think it’s going to be absolutely spectacular,” she added. “It’s just going to be pop-punk astronomical royalty and I’m so honored to be able to watch that happen and be there with them, and be able to perform with them.”

Look for Willow, Lavigne, and Barker performing “Grow” above around the 37-minute mark.

Lately I Feel Everything is out now via MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation. Get it here.