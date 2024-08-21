In April 2023, Yaeji released With A Hammer, her debut full-length album. Uproxx named the LP among the “Best Indie Albums Of 2023 So Far” because of Yaeji’s commitment to experimentation. “Booboo” showcases that quality.

Yaeji dropped “Booboo” on Wednesday, August 21, and the song interpolates Yaeji’s 2017 breakthrough hit, “Raingurl.”

“I think with anything — a little breathing room, a little break — distance makes the heart grow fonder,” Yaeji explained in a press release statement, as shared by Pitchfork. “With the overpowering attention that came from ‘Raingurl,’ I took a break from clubbing, dance music, and the underground scene, but, in that time away from it all, it’s allowed me to gain new perspective and a deeper appreciation for it.”

Yaeji continued, “This year is the 10-year mark for many of the parties my friends and I used to go to, so ‘Booboo’ coming out now feels like full-circle moment. And with my closest friends — who I’ve witnessed grow as DJs and start their own labels, throwing parties and having fun, all while creating a radical and safe space, it’s been so fun being their cheerleader and now rejoining them in the club, front right!”

Throughout the frenetic song, Yaeji undeniably has fun and encourages listeners to “dance and shake your booty from the left to the right.”

Watch the “Booboo” lyric video above.