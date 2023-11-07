After her breakout performance at Coachella 2023, Yaeji was on cloud nine. The musician’s long-awaited debut album, With A Hammer, preceded the live spectacle. With singles like “‘Done (Let’s Get It),” Yaeji could’ve laid back to enjoy the rest of the year on cruise control. Instead, yesterday (November 6), the entertainer decided to surprise fans with new music.

Yaeji’s latest record, “Easy Breezy,” is yet another motivational anthem from the budding electronic star. For the visual, Yaeji shows off her humorous side. The video is filled with potassium, positive verbal reinforcement, and one epic showdown.

“Learning to let go / It’s not so easy, it’s not so breezy / Feeling no judgement / It’s not so easy, it’s not so breezy / Giving yourself time / It’s not so easy, it’s not so breezy / Information is also so overloaded / We look for meaning in places that don’t exist / That’s the thing, imagine what we can create / If we weren’t limited by our own limitations / Do you want to,” sings Yaeji.

When describing the inspiration behind the self-direct visual, Yaeji wrote, “It’s a silly song with a silly video. But there’s often truth and depth to things that we can laugh to together.”

Watch Yaeji’s official video for “Easy Breezy” above.