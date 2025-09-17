The New Wave Of Alt-Metal Fandom Isn’t Just Listening, They’re Spending

Earlier this year, nearly 40 years after their inception, the alt-metal band Deftones released their latest album, private music. Supported by the single “My Mind Is A Mountain,” the album’s existence is a testament to the band’s longevity and continued relevance in the pop culture landscape.

Their cross-generational appeal is evident in their adding 4.4 million Spotify listeners in the past 90 days, with nearly 2 million new views added to their billion-plus total on YouTube. Meanwhile, TikTok edits of their classic hits like “Change” and “My Summer” prove their popularity with younger listeners, and thanks to their links to brands like Vans and PlayStation, they’re just as recognizable a part of those new fans’ lives as those associations carry over. After all, thrashing to their rebellious sounds in Skate is just a digital version of their day-one fans grinding it out in real life 30 years ago.

And the group’s popularity online carries over to real life, as well. In September, they headlined Shaky Knees along with Blink-182, while in November, they’re set to play Corona Capital, as well as the sixth annual iteration of their own Dia De Los Deftones fest. Meanwhile, in 2026, they’ll head to South America for Lollapalooza, proving their continued appeal isn’t just cross-generational; it’s worldwide.

Take a deeper look at the market and music culture impact of Deftones below.