In recent days, there have been rumors that Deftones are planning to release a new album this summer, with some associates saying they’ve heard it. It turns out everything was true: Today (July 10), the band announced private music, their first new album since 2020’s Ohms. They also shared the single “My Mind Is A Mountain.”
The band recorded the album in California and Nashville with producer Nick Raskulinecz, with whom they previously worked on Diamond Eyes and Koi No Yokan. The project is set for August 22.
Listen to “My Mind Is A Mountain” above. Below, find the private music cover art and tracklist, along with Deftones’ upcoming tour dates.
Deftones’ private music Album Cover Artwork
Deftones’ private music Tracklist
1. “My Mind Is A Mountain”
2. “Locked Club”
3. “Ecdysis”
4. “Infinite Source”
5. “Souvenir”
6. “cXz”
7. “I Think About You All The Time”
8. “Milk Of The Madonna”
9. “Cut Hands”
10. “~Metal Dream”
11. “Departing The Body”
Deftones’ 2025 Tour Dates
08/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/24 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
08/25 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
08/27 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
08/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
09/01 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium *
09/05 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium *
09/07 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/08 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/10 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
09/11 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/15 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/17 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
09/20 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
10/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
* with System Of A Down
private music is out 8/22 via Reprise/Warner Records. Find more information here.