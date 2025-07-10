In recent days, there have been rumors that Deftones are planning to release a new album this summer, with some associates saying they’ve heard it. It turns out everything was true: Today (July 10), the band announced private music, their first new album since 2020’s Ohms. They also shared the single “My Mind Is A Mountain.”

The band recorded the album in California and Nashville with producer Nick Raskulinecz, with whom they previously worked on Diamond Eyes and Koi No Yokan. The project is set for August 22.

Listen to “My Mind Is A Mountain” above. Below, find the private music cover art and tracklist, along with Deftones’ upcoming tour dates.