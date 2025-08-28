It seems like this year’s festival season just ended, but the folks at Lollapalooza are already getting their 2026 plans in order. Specifically, today (August 28), they announced the lineups for their South American festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

The lineups for the three separate events are mostly the same and feature Sabrina Carpenter; Tyler, The Creator; Chappell Roan; Deftones; Skrillex; Lorde; Doechii; Turnstile; Lewis Capaldi; Paulo Londra; and Los Bunkers.

Elsewhere on the posters are Addison Rae, Interpol, Djo, Lola Young, d4vd, The Dare, Royel Otis, 2hollis, Kygo, Peggy Gou, Cypress Hill, Kygo, Marina, Men I Trust, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal), Tom Morello, Katseye, Danny Ocean, TV Girl, Horsegiirl, Viagra Boys, Brutalismis 3000, Riize, The Warning, Bad Nerves, Young Cister, Bunt, School Of Rock, and many others.

Lollapalooza Argentina goes down from March 13 to 15, as does Lollapalooza Chile. They’ll be followed by Lollapalooza Brasil from March 20 to 22. Information about tickets is available on the individual festival websites; Here Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Current ticket availability and purchase options vary between the festivals.

Meanwhile, one of the headliners, Carpenter, is set to perform at the 2025 MTV VMAs. Just-announced additions to that lineup include Jelly Roll, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Tate McRae, and Conan Gray.