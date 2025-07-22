The 2025 Dia De Los Deftones Lineup Features Clipse, 2hollis, And More

Deftones have a new album, private music, on the way, but that’s not all Chino Moreno and company are cooking up: Today (July 22), they announced the lineup for the sixth edition of their Dia De Los Deftones festival.

Aside from Deftones themselves, the lineup features Clipse, 2hollis, Rico Nasty, Deafheaven, Régulo Caro, Ecca Vandal, Glare, and University.

This year’s event goes down on November 1 at Petco Park in San Diego. Ticket sales start with an artist pre-sale on July 23 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and other presales on July 24 at 10 a.m. PT. Then the general on-sale kicks off July 25 at 10 a.m. PT. More information can be found here.

Find Deftones’ upcoming tour dates below.