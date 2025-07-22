The 2025 Dia De Los Deftones Lineup Features Clipse, 2hollis, And More

Deftones have a new album, private music, on the way, but that’s not all Chino Moreno and company are cooking up: Today (July 22), they announced the lineup for the sixth edition of their Dia De Los Deftones festival.
Aside from Deftones themselves, the lineup features Clipse, 2hollis, Rico Nasty, Deafheaven, Régulo Caro, Ecca Vandal, Glare, and University.
This year’s event goes down on November 1 at Petco Park in San Diego. Ticket sales start with an artist pre-sale on July 23 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and other presales on July 24 at 10 a.m. PT. Then the general on-sale kicks off July 25 at 10 a.m. PT. More information can be found here.
Find Deftones’ upcoming tour dates below.
Deftones’ 2025 Tour Dates
08/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/24 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
08/25 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
08/27 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
08/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
09/01 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium *
09/05 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium *
09/07 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/08 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/10 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
09/11 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/15 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/17 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
09/20 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
10/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
11/01 — San Diego, CA @ Dia De Los Deftones
* with System Of A Down
private music is out 8/22 via Reprise/Warner Records. Find more information here.