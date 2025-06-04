Mexico is a frequent travel destination in the summer, but a fall visit is worth considering, especially with the news of the Corona Capital 2025 lineup. This year’s festival is going down from November 14 to 16 at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and headlining are Foo Fighters, Chappell Roan, and Linkin Park.

Elsewhere on the lineup are Queens Of The Stone Age, Franz Ferdinand, Garbage, Lucy Dacus, Jelly Roll, Nilüfer Yanya, Waxahatchee, Vampire Weekend, Alabama Shakes, Grizzly Bear, Lola Young, Marina, Mogwai, Samia, Deftones, Weezer, Cut Copy, Men I Trust, PinkPantheress, and TV On The Radio. Notably, this will be Deftones’ first show in Mexico in nearly a decade.

A pre-sale for Banamex cardholders begins on June 6, then a general on-sale starts on June 7. More information is available on the festival website.

Memo Parra, director of international events at festival promoter OCESA, told Billboard, “Corona Capital is not just a festival — it’s a bridge between cultures, emotions, and generations. Since 2010, it has evolved into one of the most important festivals in the world, attracting thousands of fans from every corner of the globe to Mexico. […] What truly sets Corona Capital apart is its musical curation: a carefully crafted selection that has made music the backbone of the festival.”