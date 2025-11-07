With the 68th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony set to take place on February 1, 2026, the Recording Academy announced its nominees for awards today. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. emphasized that “The Academy’s top priority is to represent the music people that we serve each year.”

This year, as with so many others past, a sizable portion of the nominees represent the influence and impact of Warner Music Group and its subsidiaries.

Among them are Atlantic’s Bruno Mars, who is nominated for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year alongside Rosé for their hit collaboration “APT.“; Alex Warren, also from Atlantic, is up for Best New Artist alongside Warner Records’ Sombr; and Warner’s Teddy Swims, nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for his debut album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2).

Meanwhile, PinkPantheress’ “Illegal,” released through Warner, is up for Best Dance Pop Recording, while her album, Fancy That, will compete for Best Dance/Electronic Album with FKA Twigs’ Eusexua, released by Atlantic.

In the Best Rock Album category, Warner is especially well represented, as Deftones (Private Music via Reprise), Linkin Park (From Zero via Warner), and Turnstile (Never Enough via Roadrunner), all earned noms, while Linkin Park (“The Emptiness Machine”) and Turnstile (“NEVER ENOUGH”) are both in competition for Best Rock Performance.

