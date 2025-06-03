It’s a great time to be Alex Warren: As of yesterday (June 2), he has the No. 1 song in the country with “Ordinary,” his first Hot 100 chart-topper. Now, he’s not going to let that momentum go to waste: Today, he announced You’ll Be Alright, Kid, a new album.

The project will feature all the songs from last year’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1), as well as ten new ones.

In a recent interview with Variety, Warren said of his music journey, “I wanted to be a singer since I was a kid and my dad bought me my first guitar. Funny enough, I didn’t start writing until he passed [when I was 9]. Music became an outlet for me to process my trauma.”

Find the You’ll Be Alright, Kid album art and tracklist below, as well as Warren’s upcoming tour dates.