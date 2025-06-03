It’s a great time to be Alex Warren: As of yesterday (June 2), he has the No. 1 song in the country with “Ordinary,” his first Hot 100 chart-topper. Now, he’s not going to let that momentum go to waste: Today, he announced You’ll Be Alright, Kid, a new album.
The project will feature all the songs from last year’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1), as well as ten new ones.
In a recent interview with Variety, Warren said of his music journey, “I wanted to be a singer since I was a kid and my dad bought me my first guitar. Funny enough, I didn’t start writing until he passed [when I was 9]. Music became an outlet for me to process my trauma.”
Find the You’ll Be Alright, Kid album art and tracklist below, as well as Warren’s upcoming tour dates.
Alex Warren’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid Album Cover Artwork
Alex Warren’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid Tracklist
1. “Eternity”
2. “The Outside”
3. “First Time On Earth”
4. “Bloodline” with Jelly Roll
5. “Never Be Far”
6. “Ordinary”
7. “Everything”
8. “Getaway Car”
9. “Who I Am”
10. “You Can’t Stop This”
11. “Burning Down”
12. “Catch My Breath”
13. “Carry You Home”
14. “Troubled Waters”
15. “Heaven Without You”
16. “Before You Leave Me”
17. “Save You A Seat”
18. “Chasing Shadows”
19. “Yard Sale”
20. “You’ll Be Alright, Kid”
Alex Warren’s 2025 Tour Dates: Cheaper Than Therapy
06/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
06/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Nova
06/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/07 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
06/10 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
08/09 — San Diego, CA @ Frontwave Arena
08/14 — Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell
08/18 — Auckland, NZ @ The Civic
08/19 — Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall
08/21 — Sydney, NSW @ Hordern Pavilion
08/22 — Sydney, NSW @ Hordern Pavilion
08/23 — Brisbane, QLD @ Riverstage
08/25 — Melbourne, VIC @ Margaret Court Arena
08/26 — Adelaide, AUS @ Adelaide Entertainment Center
08/28 — Perth, WA @ Perth HPC
09/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/25 — Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
09/30 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/01 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/03 — North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery
10/04 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
10/05 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
10/08 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/10 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/11 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
10/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/14 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/15 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
You’ll Be Alright, Kid is out 7/18 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.