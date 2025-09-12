Indiecast Dives Into The Online Phenom Sombr

Steven and Ian begin with a quick conversation about living in a time of political violence and horrific videos popping up freely on social media feeds. From there, they do a hard pivot to a conversation about the recent MTV Video Music Awards (which continue to exist for some reason) and the rapid ascent of the pop-rock singer Sombr, whose recent LP I Barely Know Her dropped last month.

After that, they do a “yay or nay” segment on freak folk. They also find time to finally dip into the mailbag, where they answer emails about the best “day” bands and whether it’s okay to wear a band T-shirt to that band’s concert.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about emo band Algernon Cadwallader and Steven goes for the Michigan rock outfit Liquid Mike.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 256 here