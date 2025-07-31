PinkPantheress’ star continues to rise, as she made her television debut on Wednesday night, performing a medley of songs from her new mixtape Fancy That on The Tonight Show.

The performance had a touch of retro nostalgia as PinkPantheress danced in a square light box flanked by singers with 1960s updos and cigarette pants (a style that, yes, made its comeback in Y2K, the decade the singer pulls from most prolifically). Starting with “Illegal,” she slipped into some light TikTok-inspired choreography for “Girl Like Me,” then finished up with “Tonight,” stepping down to strut back and forth along the stage with her dancers.

The poised performance was yet more proof that her stardom was definitely earned. In a recent interview, she explained how her perfectionism plays into making her such a polished performer. “One thing OCD does make me personally do is it means if I don’t consider myself a certain standard at what I’m doing, I don’t see the point doing it,” she said. “So, all that to say with performing. I love performing, yes. […] I simply don’t think I’m that good yet. So, until, I’m that good, then I’m always going to be a bit, like, ugh.”

She’s certainly on the right track.

Watch PinkPantheress’ Tonight Show performance of “Illegal/Girl Like Me/Tonight” above.