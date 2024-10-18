Blackpink member Rosé has been rolling out her debut solo album, Rosie, all month, starting with the announcement on the first, and continuing this week with a teaser of her next single featuring Bruno Mars.

The single, “Apt.,” has arrived with a music video directed by Daniel Ramos and Bruno Mars, who was a big part in teasing its release. In it, the two stars rock out like a garage band, with Bruno on drums, Rosé on vocals, and matching black leather jackets on both to complete the rockstar look.

On Wednesday (October 16), Bruno shared an Instagram post recalling Rosé teaching him a South Korean drinking game that he said got him “saucy.” “Soon after, she tried to kiss me, and I was like ‘woah Rosie! what part of the game is this?’” he wrote. “She was like, ‘I ain’t playin games wit you anymore lil boy! Big Rosie bout that BIDNESS!'”

In a press release for the song, Rosé explained, “‘APT.’ is actually my favorite Korean drinking game that I play with my friends back home. It’s so simple, puts a smile on your face, and breaks the ice at any party. One night in the studio I taught my crew how to play the game. Everyone was fascinated, especially when I started the chant, so we played around with it and I said we should make a song out of it… and after Bruno joined the track, the rest became history!”

You can watch the video Rosé’s “Apt.” featuring Bruno Mars above.

Rosie is due on 12/6 via Atlantic/The Black Label. You can find more information here.