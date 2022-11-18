There are few things as inevitable as the impending fall chill. You know that seemingly random late fall (early winter) wind that makes your bones crackle when you get up in the middle of the night? Those nights lead to days that require time spent in front of a heater, a book paired with a roaring fire, or the company of a glass of warming bourbon. But when you feel like you’ve been chilled inside and out, not every bourbon will do. Some are more “warming” than others.

Typically, a “warming bourbon” is one that is a tad higher on the ABVs — 100 proof or even higher. They also often feature those “holiday spices” we hear so much about in bourbon tasting notes — cinnamon, cloves, and vanilla among them. Plus almond, leather, caramel… wintery flavors.

Nobody knows how to pick these warming bourbons better than whiskey makers and experts themselves. That’s why we asked a handful over stone cold spirits experts to tell us their picks for the bourbons they crack open and pour to get that instant warming feeling in the fall and winter. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks!

Garrison Brothers Balmorhea

Andy Nelson, co-founder and head distiller of Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery in Nashville

ABV: 57.5%

Average Price: $200

The Whiskey:

Shout out to those crazy brothers from Texas on this one. I dare say the best warming bourbon for Fall out there (that we don’t make, anyway) is Balmorhea from Garrison Brothers. First of all, I just think “warm” when I think of Texas, and when I see the color of this stuff in the glass, it even looks warming.

At 115 proof, it packs some heat, and in the best way.

Tasting Notes:

The flavors that come across to me are milk chocolate-covered cherry, toffee, and candied pecans, which I find to be so fitting. This bottle is a big-time favorite around my house.