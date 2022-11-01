While sour beers are nothing new in the history of beer, they’ve become very popular in the American craft beer world over the last decade. They’ve been brewed for centuries but for some reason, American beer drinkers are really embracing them lately. Specifically, in the last five years, the popularity of sour beers has increased dramatically as drinkers seem to be loving this tart, acidic beer style.

Don’t believe us? Visit your local craft brewery and see if they aren’t selling a fruited sour or gose.

For those unaware, the term “sour beer” is an umbrella term that includes many beer styles. This includes traditional lambics, geuze, Flanders red ales, Berliner Weisses, German-style goses, and even fruited sours. They’re known for their sour, acidic, and tart flavor notes. Many of these include different fruit flavors, while the gose-style takes it one step further and adds salt into the mix.

Sour beers are great for the fall months because they’re yeasty, tart, and (in many cases) drink more like a wine than a classic beer. They range in alcohol but are usually lower than most fall beer styles. We love them and brewers agree. So we asked a handful of well-known brewers and craft beer experts to tell us their favorite sour beers for autumn. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks.

The Shades Thai Tom Kha

Jody Valenta, co-president and COO of Roadhouse Brewing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

ABV: 6.5%

Average Price: $13.50 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Shades Thai Tom Kha. Honestly, this brew is consumable all day every day, but the coconut, lemongrass, galangal, kafir leaf, and lactose just work so well together to provide a lighter beer that’s still perfect to put in your pack for winter excursions or to sip around the fire.