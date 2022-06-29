Craft Beer Experts Reveal The Best Summer Beers Of All Time

You want to get the most out of summer 2022. Naturally, that desire includes beer. Picking the best summer beers of all time isn’t an easy task though. There are myriad different styles well-suited for summer drinking and countless breweries to choose from. It’s daunting. When picking a summer beer, Ty Nash, head brewmaster at Little Dry Creek Brewery in Denver, Colorado focuses on one style. “Give me a crisp, dry German-style pilsner on a hot summer day or in front of the fire pit in the evening,” he says. “They tend to be refreshing from being dry, crisp, and highly carbonated, quenching even the worst thirst. They are the perfect lawn mower beer.” Chris Pinns, tasting room manager at Societe Brewing in San Diego believes it’s not the style that’s important, but whether or not it’s easy to drink on a hot day. “Summer beers for me are all about drinkability,” he notes. “I want something low in alcohol, but not lacking in flavor. Clean, crisp lagers or bright, citrusy session IPAs are my summer go-to beers.” Now that we have a better idea of how to find them, it’s time to actually figure out which beers we should spend summer 2022 drinking. To do that, we asked a handful of well-known beer experts and brewers to tell us their picks for the best summer beers of all time. Keep scrolling to see all of their selections. Half Acre Daisy Cutter Daryl Hoedtke, senior brewmaster at Goose Island Beer Co. in Chicago ABV: 5.2% Average Price: $9.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? Half Acre Daisy Cutter is my go-to. Clean fermentation with just enough malt and a crisp finish keeps this drinkable in the warm weather. A blend of fresh-cut grass and citrus hop aromas make it great to the last drop.

Lost Coast Great White Jeremy Marshall, brewmaster at Lagunitas Brewing in Petaluma, California ABV: 4.8% Average Price: $9.99 for six-pack Why This Beer? Lost Coast Great White. It’s not an IPA, and that alone helps it quench thirst, and the inclusion of wheat, orange peel, and spices make it unique since it’s not a witbier per se. I discovered this beer on my first road trip to Northern California twenty-five years ago and I brought a ‘bomber’ of it home to Tennessee to have later. It was so perfect for a super hot and muggy summer day. Orange Blossom Pilsner Dan Esperon, owner and brewer at Crazy Dingo Brewing Co in Fort Myers, Florida ABV: 5.5% Average Price: $13.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Orange Blossom Pilsner. Just enough honey flavor to give it a subtle sweetness with a fresh and clean consistent finish. This fruity, sweet pilsner gets its name and added flavor from the addition of orange blossom honey. You can’t go wrong with this beer all summer long. Zero Gravity Frankie Matt Canning, assistant manager and beer concierge at Hotel Vermont in Burlington, Vermont ABV: 5.1% Average Price: $9.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? One of my favorites has to be Zero Gravity Frankie, ‘everyone’s summer crush.’ It’s a refreshing and spritzy little kettle sour with citrus. It’s brewed with citrus and tart cherry to give it a slightly sour, tart. Refreshing flavor perfect for a hot summer day. I sip one any chance I get. Lagunitas The Waldos Eric Espinoza, bartender at Signia by Hilton in San Jose, California ABV: 11.5% Average Price: $12.99 for a four-pack of 12-ounce bottles Why This Beer? Lagunitas The Waldos is my pick. The Waldos Special Ale is such a special beer. It’s released at the end of April, but it always reminds me that summer is imminent. I stock up on a good handful to kick off the summer months with this big IPA that is still easy-drinking, surprisingly smooth, and tends to be on the sweeter side.

Free State Yakimaniac Courtney Servaes, owner of Servaes Brewing Company in Kansas City ABV: 7.5% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? During the hot summer months, my go-to beer is Yakimaniac from Free State Brewing Company in Lawrence, Kansas. It is a beer that is available all year long, but for some reason, I gravitate toward it in the summer. I don’t drink a ton of American IPAs. I lean more toward New England-style IPAs because they are softer and more approachable, but Yakimaniac is an exception to that rule for me. It features Columbus, Centennial and Citra hops from Yakima Valley and definitely has a hop bitterness that reminds you that this is an American IPA. Narragansett Fresh Catch Justin Tisdale, head brewer at Rejects Brewing Co. in Middletown, Rhode Island ABV: 4.2% Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? I would have to say the Narragansett Fresh Catch. Ever since they recently released this beer, it’s been a solid go-to that has a brilliant balance of citrus and drinkability, that pairs well with most outdoor summer food options. It’s also delicious just by itself.

Haacht Super 8 IPA Dirk Lindemans, 6th Generation and co-owner of Lindemans Brewery in Vlezenbeek, Belgium ABV: 6% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? I love Brouwerij Haacht’s Super 8 IPA. It has a really lovely hop flavor with strong notes of citrus and grapefruit. The brewery doesn’t export much anymore so it’s not as accessible as it once was, so it’s a good one to try if you can find it. It regularly wins medals at many of the world’s top beer competitions, so I’m certainly not alone in my feelings. 3 Sons Ocean Park Pilsner Nancy Lopetegui, taproom general manager at Wynwood Brewing in Miami ABV: 5% Average Price: $11.50 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? Ocean Park Pilsner by 3 Sons Brewing. It’s crispy, refreshing, and crushable. Dry-hopped with Perle and Saaz hops, it’s a thirst-quenching, easy-drinking, citrus-filled, slightly floral, and hoppy beer you’ll want to drink all summer long. Allagash White Dan Lipke, head brewer at Clown Shoes Beer in Boston ABV: 5% Average Price: $12.50 for a six-pack Why This Beer? The best summer beer for me is witbier and a fantastic one to try is Allagash White. Light bodied, spritzy carbonation and the classic citrus aromas of coriander and orange peel. Their yeast makes for a more complex witbier than most, it really stands above the rest.

Off Site Super Good Lager Marshall Hendrickson, co-founder and head of operations at Veza Sur Brewing Co. in Miami ABV: 5.5% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Off-Site Super Good Lager. I can’t hype up this beer enough – it’s such a crushable beer, but also very well crafted and balanced. It’ll be my go-to beer this summer. Their nano-brewery has a great vibe as well, with a delicious menu. Rock up to the bar and ask for some Super Good Lager. Allagash Floating Holiday Mike Kelly, senior brewer at Harpoon Brewery in Boston ABV: 5.2% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Allagash Floating Holiday is a light and citrusy Belgian-style blonde ale. The bright citrus flavor paired with the Belgian phenols makes this beer easy to enjoy a few when the temps go up. Its availability is limited, but definitely buy it if you can find it and enjoy it on a hot summer day.