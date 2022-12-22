Check Out These Photos From The 12 Days Of GRiZMAS In Detroit

Whether it’s for your community or loved ones, Christmas is a time to spread joy and give back. Arguably, the best way to give is when you mix in a ton of fun, which is why we’re traveling out to the midwest to highlight one of the best Christmas festivals in the country.

For the ninth time, Electric music icon GRiZ has taken on the effort of giving back to his native Detroit with “12 Days of GRiZMAS” — a prolonged charity event that not only packs days of enjoyment, but also donates its proceeds to help fund art, after school programs, and music education for Detroit’s youth.

From November 29th to December 10th, every day featured an experience that helped produce an all-around awesome time. These included a guided painting activity, karaoke, a mystery party, a jam night, a charity dodgeball tournament, community yoga, ice skating, and 80s zombie-themed roller-skating. For the grand finale of these twelve merry days, GRiZMAS organized two raging indoor concerts featuring performances by Dirtysnatcha B2B Carbin, Wreckno, Canabliss, and Khiva.

This year, 12 days of GRiZMAS was proud to announce raising over $200,000 for its efforts. As one of the most memorable Christmas experiences in all of the Midwest, this is one to look out for next year. If you can’t make it to next December’s decade celebration but still want to make an impact, they’re always accepting donations.

Bottom line: It’s great to enjoy life while also making a difference. Check out what went down for 12 days of GRiZMAS below.