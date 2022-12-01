When we think about holiday gift giving, we’re over wrapping up socks and sweaters for our friends and family members. Instead, we opt for a gift they’ll actually want: a bottle of booze, specifically some nice Scotch whisky. In our opinion, there are few gifts that say “happy holidays” quite like a bottle of single malt or blended Scotch whisky. As a bonus, it’s a great way to get a loved one excited about a distillery or expression that you enjoy.

Before you just randomly go out and purchase the first pricy bottle you run across at your local liquor store, you should at least think a little bit about what the person receiving the gift might enjoy. Do you think they’ll enjoy smoky, peaty whiskies? Well, look for bottles from Islay. How about softer whiskies with notes of honey and heather? Grab a bottle of whisky from the Highlands. Do you think they have a bit of a sherried sweet tooth? Speyside whiskies should fit that bill.

Still need a little help? Don’t worry. The experts are here to help. We asked a few distillers and spirits professionals to tell us the Scotch whiskies they’ll be gifting this holiday season. Please keep reading to see all of their answers. Maybe you’ll get some inspiration for your brother or sister-in-law who seems to have everything.

Glenmorangie The Nectar d’Or

Daniel Nguyen, founder of Sông Cái Distillery in Đông Dư, Gia Lâm, Hà Nội, Vietnam

ABV: 46%

Average Price: $75

The Whisky:

Glenmorangie The Nectar d’Or makes a terrific gift. I love Sauternes so a Sauternes cask-finished scotch immediately appealed to me. The expressive, creamy honey notes layered on the malt base are so indicative of Glenmorangie and did not disappoint. It’s great in cocktails or served neat and has a particularly abundant feel that fits quite well into the holiday season.

Tasting Notes:

A lot is going on with this whisky’s palate. Honey, dried fruits, brown sugar, vanilla beans, candied orange peel, and light spices are highlights.

Longrow Peated

Dylan Carney, head distiller at Savage and Cooke in Vallejo, California

ABV: 46%

Average Price: $99

The Whisky:

Longrow Peated from Springbank has been a favorite since the year and a half I spent living in Scotland. I find it has the intensity of peat smoke I like without bullying out the other flavors in the whisky. Every couple of months, my partner and I will go to Tomales Bay, buy a dozen oysters each, and have a picnic on the water. The contents of the picnic basket shift seasonally, but Longrow is always a must.

Tasting Notes:

The balanced peat smoke and rich body make a fantastic pair with oysters. Or if you aren’t enjoying oysters, it makes for a great, smoky, complex giftable single malt.

Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie

Caley Shoemaker, co-founder and master distiller at Altar Spirits in Santa Fe, Mexico

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $65

The Whisky:

Bruichladdich creates some really fantastic expressions focused on the flavors of the barley used to make it. I love sharing these, especially with beer enthusiasts or other distillers, because they showcase the grain in such an elegant way. One of its best and most giftable is Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie.

Tasting Notes:

Flavors include candy apples, cinnamon sugar, vanilla beans, honey, and gentle baking spices. The finish is sweet, spicy, and highly memorable.

Dalwhinnie 15-Year

Jason Barrett, founder and master Distiller of Black Button Distilling in Rochester, New York

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $67

The Whisky:

Dalwhinnie 15-Year is a great Scotch whisky to give a friend or loved one as a gift. It’s just easy and approachable. Part of Diageo’s Classic Malts range, it’s known for its mellow, soft, and highly complex flavor profile.

Tasting Notes:

The palate is a complex mix of honey-roasted nuts, toasted vanilla beans, candied orange peels, caramel, and gentle, rich smoke.

Ardbeg Wee Beastie

Meghan Ireland, head blender at WhistlePig in Shoreham, Vermont

ABV: 47.4%

Average Price: $49

The Whisky:

Ardbeg’s Wee Beastie is a great single malt whisky for gifting this and every year. For those who love big and bold whiskies, this is a great choice. This five-year-old whisky is peat-smoked and aged in a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-oloroso sherry casks.

Tasting Notes:

This highly complex whisky mixes sweetness, richness, and smokiness very well. Aromas and flavors include herbaceous, smoked meat, anise, and a soft creamy finish.