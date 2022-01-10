10. Naked Malt ABV: 43% Average Price: $34 The Whisky: This whisky from the very popular Famous Grouse is a dialed-in expression. The juice in the bottle is a blend of sherry-cask-finished whiskies from The Macallan and Highland Park. The whisky is then cut down to a very accessible 80 proof and then bottled in a nicely understated bottle. Tasting Notes: There’s a sweet malt buried under a buttery scone dripping with raspberry jam with a touch of light spice lurking in the background. The sherry really kicks in on the palate with big notes of dates soaked in black tea next to creamy caramel, vanilla cake, and a touch of dry raisins. The end doesn’t overstay its welcome and leaves you with a lovely note of chocolate-covered cherries with a sweet/dry vibe. Bottom Line: I genuinely dig this bottle of blended malt. It’s super easy to drink and it makes a mean highball. You can’t beat the price either, especially with heavy-hitting whiskies like Highland Park and The Macallan in the mix. 9. Glenmorangie — Glenmorangie Signet ABV: 46% Average Price: $236 The Whisky: This Glenmorangie expression is a prime example of something truly special. The juice is a mix of single malts with estate-grown malts and “chocolate malts” (meaning they were roasted until dark and chocolate-y). The hot juice then went into new American oak (not ex-bourbon) for varying amounts of time. While there’s no age statement, there are barrels up to 40 years old in this mix. Tasting Notes: You’re greeted with a note of dried apricots with a hint of clove, leading towards a very light dark orange chocolate. The chocolate amps up the bitterness, reaching espresso bean levels as some eggnog spice kicks in with a silky mouthfeel and a touch of wet tobacco. The end brings about a flourish of bright citrus zest that dries everything out, leaving you with a lingering end and a final note of earthy dried mushrooms. Bottom Line: Glenmorangie, in general, is almost always stellar. This is the highwater mark of the whole line and a beautiful sipping whisky. Just make sure to add a little water (or a rock) to really let this one bloom in the glass.

8. Bruichladdich — Bruichladdich The Biodynamic Project ABV: 50% Average Price: $132 The Whisky: This whisky is the first of its kind in Scotland. The whisky is distilled from unpeated barley from a single farm. It goes beyond that though. The farm is regenerative and pulls more carbon into the soil than it emits, meaning this is a carbon-negative whisky from the jump. The whisky then ages for ten years in ex-bourbon barrels and is bottled at cask strength. Tasting Notes: This whisky is a fruit bomb on the nose with peach syrup from the can, stewed apples with plenty of spice, butter, and pie crust, hints of vanilla pods, a touch of orange oil, and the faintest hint of apple, cherry, and apricot Turkish Delights. The palate has real peaches-in-cream vibes that lead towards dark chocolate-covered toffees with a flake of salt and a few petals of dried nasturtium and lavender. The finish leans into the malt to the point that feels like a warm bowl of Cream of Wheat cut with brown sugar and cinnamon with a dash more of orange oil, toffee, and vanilla. The Bottom Line: I’m partially obsessed with this bottle right now. It’s so beautifully fruity and svelte while still feeling like something special. You do need a few drops of water to really find those spicy floral and wheat-y notes, so take your time. 7. The Balvenie — The Balvenie 14-Year Caribbean Cask ABV: 43% Average Price: $88 The Whisky: The Balvenie is renowned for doing everything in-house from grain to glass and for being the distillery that spearheaded the whole “finishing whisky in a different cask” movement. In this case, the juice spends 14 years maturing in ex-bourbon barrels. The whisky is then batched and transferred to barrels that The Balvenie aged their own blend of West Indies rum in. Tasting Notes: There’s a welcoming rush of buttery toffee up top with hints at brown spices, bright red berries, and a touch of sweet malts. The palate brings around creamy vanilla dotted with those sweet and slightly tart red berries next to a very soft and sweet oakiness. The finish is medium-length and full of soft wood, vanilla cream, and a touch of that spice. The Bottom Line: This is one of those modern classic bottles that should be on every bar cart. It’s a great sipper, especially on the rocks, but really shines in a cocktail.

6. Talisker — Talisker 18 ABV: 45.8% Average Price: $248 The Whisky: This is a classic single malt that also happens to hold the title of “Best Single Malt Whisky in the World” from the World Whiskies Awards. The iconic juice is rendered in Talisker’s bespoke stills and then spends nearly two decades resting in both ex-bourbon and ex-sherry barrels, like most of the true classic single malts. Tasting Notes: This is subtle. The nose has a light yet clear sense of ripe plums, orange oils, buttery toffee, and an almost sour apple next to a distant whiff of briny campfire smoke from one beach over. The orange oils remain on the palate as eggnog spices peek in gently, with hints of that butter toffee driving a rich silkiness. The smoke remains in the distance as the spices warm your senses and the meaty fruit takes the edge off on the slow and satisfying fade. Bottom Line: This would probably be my number one pick from this list. This bottle is outstanding and might just change the way you think about “peated” whisky with its super subtle and marine-forward vibes. 5. Ardbeg — Ardbeg An Oa ABV: 46.6% Average Price: $65 The Whisky: This is a quintessential Islay peaty whisky. The juice is aged in a combo of Pedro Ximénez, charred virgin oak, and ex-bourbon casks before being married and rested again in Ardbeg’s bespoke oak “Gathering Vat,” allowing the whiskies to really meld into a cohesive dram. Tasting Notes: Imagine slow-smoked peaches, soft cherrywood on fire, and singed sage. That nose leads towards buttery but almost burnt toffee with hints of egg nog spices, savory leafy green veg with a bit of dirt, walnut shells, black tea, and a little bit of pancake syrup (the high fructose corn syrup kind). The finish is long, has hits of black licorice, and really brings the soft yet sweet smoke with an almost meat smoker edge. Bottom Line: This is a peaty whisky that has great nuance. I’d recommend drinking it on two rocks to calm that peat down a bit — you’ll almost get a sense of smoldering orchard wood dripping with smoked salmon fat. Either way, it’s a great sipping dram and worthy of exploration.

4. Compass Box — Compass Box Artist Blend ABV: 43% Average Price: $40 The Whisky: The lion’s share of this blend — 45 percent — comes from a single grain whisky aged in ex-bourbon from Cameronbridge Distillery. 22 percent is a single malt aged in ex-bourbon that comes from Linkwood Distillery. The rest is a mix of French oak and ex-bourbon single malts and blended malts from the Highlands, Clyneilish, Linkwood, and Balmenach. Those whiskies are vatted and then proofed down before bottling. Tasting Notes: This opens with a very clear and concise note of apple candy with a hint of salted caramel ice cream cut with a touch of eggnog spices. There’s a nice maltiness that leans into a creamy vanilla, soft holiday spice mix, butter toffee, and a hint of milk chocolate near the end. The finish is warming with a whisper of tobacco next to a woody apple, spice candies (maybe ginger), and a final hint of cocoa and caramel. Bottom Line: There are so many great Compass Box whiskies these days that picking just one feels like a fool’s errand. But if I had to, I think I’d go with their entry-point blended whisky. This is a dream to drink with a nice, approachable flavor profile. It’s always inviting and works really well in cocktails or as a sipper at a killer price point. 3. Monkey Shoulder ABV: 40% Average Price: $36 The Whisky: This Speyside blend is crafted as a workhorse whisky. The juice is drawn from the William Grant & Sons distilleries, focusing on Kininvie, Glenfiddich, and The Balvenie. The juice is then rested for up to six months after blending to let it mellow even more before proofing and bottling. Tasting Notes: There’s a nice welcoming note of creamy vanilla that almost becomes cream soda, next to hints of zesty orange marmalade, malts, and dark spices. The taste delivers on those notes by amping the spices up to Christmas cake territory with a slight tart berry edge next to that cream soda sweetness. The end is short and sweet with a nice lightness that really makes this very drinkable. Bottom Line: This is the least surprising “trending” whisky on this list. Monkey Shoulder dominates the easy-going bar scene. They know their whisky is a great mixer and the brand really leans into that. Definitely grab a bottle of Monkey and start mixing up some cool cocktails.