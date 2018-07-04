Win The 4th Of July With These BBQ Recipes

FOURTH OF JULY IS UPON US! Beer! Fireworks! Watermelon! Uncles and aunts dancing! Above all these things is the sacred act of barbecuing. We will not waste your time with waxing philosophic. No fancy metaphors will be employed. We will simply say what you already know to be true: it’s not the Fourth of July without meat (or…eggplant?) on the grill.
Here is a compendium of recipes to help you make the most of your holiday weekend!
Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce from Glen Ellen Star (Glen Ellen, CA)
- 600 g Dijon mustard
- 300 g Padrón pepper vinegar
- 300 g cider vinegar
- 120 g Worcestershire
- 16 g salt
- 1 g cayenne
Yield: 3 Cups
Padrón Pepper Vinegar: Two parts vinegar to one part ground Padrón peppers.
Peach Ketchup from Chef Ernesto Uchimura of Plan Check Kitchen + Bar (Los Angeles, CA)
- 5 Peaches
- 19 oz. Brown Sugar
- 2 cups Cider Vinegar
- 1 tablespoon of minced Ginger
- ½ teaspoon ground Allspice
- ½ teaspoon of grated Nutmeg
- 2 ½ teaspoons of miso
- 1 teaspoon of salt
Add all of the ingredients into a sauce pan and cook over med-high heat for 15 minutes. Once the mixture has cooled to room temperature, add ingredients into a blender and puree to desired consistency. Taste mixture to adjust seasoning. Serve room temperature or chilled.
The Perfect Baby Back Ribs by Chef Michael Kornick of County Barbecue (Chicago, IL)
- 12 slabs fresh berkshire pork baby back ribs
- 1.5 qts. County house bbq sauce (available at County and Mariano’s city wide)
- 2 cups olive oil
- 1/2 cup fresh rosemary leaves, no stems
- 1/2 cup minced garlic
- 1/8 cup cracked bblack peppercorns
- 2 Tbl chili flakes
- 2 Tbl smoked paprika
- 1/4 cup of salt (to be adjusted after the water is added)
Equipment:
- charcoal or gas grill
- large pot big enough to hold all of the ribs as full slabs or half slabs
- basting brush
- tongs
Method:
- Place the ribs, rosemary, garlic, peppercorns, chili flakes, paprika and salt in
a large pot.
- Cover the ribs by 1 inch with room temperature water, mix well, taste the water and add a bit of salt if it tastes bland.
- Turn on high heat and quickly bring up to a boil, reduce quickly to a simmer.
- Simmer until the meat is just tender. Turn off heat and let cool in the broth.
- When cool enough to remove with your hands, carefully pull the meat out.
- Pat dry and baste on both sides lightly with sauce
- To finish, bring the ribs to room temperature and caramelize the ribs slowly (I like to let them sit over a gentle heat for about 30 minutes, basting lightly).
Serve with cole slaw and pickles, the acidic sweetness of these two sides are the perfect foil for the sweet tangy bbq sauce.
Glad you guys included a Carolina mustard sauce. Actually 2 if you count the sriracha sauce. Absolute best sauce for pork when it’s done right. But you should talk to a South Carolina chef! The sauces at Smokey Oak and Hometeam BBQ are legendary down there.
Okay, next article with recipes — we’ll get a Carolina chef on board!
Thanks for the recipes too bad it’s raining cats and dogs here in DC.
Indoor bbq? Wait….no….don’t do that.
Didn’t make it past the part where it said to boil ribs…..that’s just wrong…un-American even….put them in a smoker where they belong!
Scrolled down to say the same thing. That’s just wrong.
I’m not so sure — that’s a Beard Award winning chef, encouraging you to loosen the meat through boiling, then use grill. It’s not like he said to put it in the blender and make a meat smoothie.
“But water is a solvent. It pulls much of the flavor out of the meat, and it can make the meat mushy. When you boil meat and bones, you make a rich flavorful soup. All that color in the pot is flavor that you can never get back into the meat. Boil meat too much and water can even dry it out by causing the proteins to contract and squeeze the moisture out of the muscle fibers” –Meathead from Amazingribs.com
The reason that guy’s ribs retain any flavor is because he’s using Berkshire pork (~$14/lb and not widely available) and he smothers it in sauce. That’s not BBQ. That’s how McDonald’s makes the McRib. I’m not saying he’s a bad chef; that’s clearly not true. I’m just saying he doesn’t know real BBQ. And as you said, “Indoor bbq? Wait….no….don’t do that.”
That’s pretty well played @Zach Boyd — I have no major arguments there. I do a slow roast and finish on the grill. I gotta get back down south to see how they do it.
1. Open Fire
2. Stick
3. Hot Dog until it is blackened like a goth teens closet
4. Cold Beer