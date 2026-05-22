You may not realize it, but over time, snacks come and go. Those small-batch, limited-edition, seasonal flavors sometimes turn into full-time regular SKUs, but more often than not they fade. So don’t fall too far in love with any snack because one day you may become broken-hearted when they change the recipe. Until then, stock up on your favorites and try any and every snack that strikes your mood.

Here at UPROXX, we have new snacks worth trying for every mood, and what good is snacking if you can’t share with some friends? This round, we’re sharing a mix of new favorites, special editions and a bunch of great products that should hopefully be around for a long time.

Planters Special Reserve Crop 24 Peanuts

Price: $35 for 3 pack

Grown on small acreage in Virginia, Planters Special Reserve Crop 24 has an earthy nuttiness that is crunchy on the front end and creamy on the aftertaste, along with the outer salt. These nuts are no ordinary-size Planters peanuts; the Special Reserve variety may be twice as large and possibly twice the flavor, richness and complexity. Nicely salted – once you start munching on these, keep a drink nearby and maybe even some lip balm.

Siete Lime Grain-Free Tortilla Chips

Price: $5.19

Siete’s Lime Grain-Free Tortilla chips are more than ideal for salsa and dips. The cassava base of the chip has a slightly sweeter taste than its corn or flour primos, but is just as crispy, crunchy and delicious – especially with the light lime accent, which is calibrated perfectly to balance out any sweet undertones from the cassava. These chips aren’t super salty. Watch out, it’s pretty easy to burn through a bag of these chips without even looking down.

Katjes Lucky Charms Happiness Mix

Price: $4.99

You may ask yourself, should fruit-flavored gummy candies be paired with black licorice-flavored candies – the answer is “when in Germany, and why not?” Katjes goes to the next level with the Lucky Charms Happiness Mix and boldly pairs black licorice with fruity companions in single candies (some are purely black licorice), and they come in fun charm shapes. The combination of black licorice with fruity gummy goodness may just be the mix of Lucky Charms Happiness we didn’t know we needed.

Edley’s Barbecue Sauce

Price: $7.00

There’s something I want to know about Edley’s barbecue sauce — which pepper is it that’s gently stinging in the background?? It’s a mystery that isn’t revealed in their ingredients list but key to the addictive quality of their newly bottled and delicious sauce. Edley’s has that signature sweetness you want in a barbecue sauce, but doesn’t go too far into saccharine territory, combining apple cider vinegar, tamarind and mustard powder to balance out the sugary notes. If you want to pick up a tasty new barbecue sauce for your ribs, wings, chicken tender dips, etc. Edley’s is definitely worth your time and taste buds.

Hapi Pop Rocks Covered Biscuits

Price: $10.99

Imagine a Pocky but two times the size and thickness, and you have Hapi’s Chocolate Covered Popping Candy Cookie Sticks. Not the best quality chocolate ever, the coating here is sweet and slightly rich enough to hit the chocolate crave note, while the random explosions of popping candy in every bite add their own crunch and effervescent fizz. A breadstick covered in chocolate which has popping candy embedded in it is the party in your mouth you didn’t know you needed.

Killer Brownie Kitchen Sink

Price: $46.00 for 6-pack box

The Kitchen Sink variety of Killer Brownie is a somewhat gooey, soft brownie layered under a thicker blondie top, which is also embedded with an even distribution of mini chocolate chips and M&Ms. Add a scoop of ice cream and you’ve got yourself a kitchen sink mess that won’t require a house call to the plumber. Bring a beverage to wash down the Kitchen Sink Killer Brownie – and strongly consider popping it in the microwave for ten seconds before devouring.

Jackson’s Veggie Straws

Price: $4.49

Veggie straws aren’t supposed to taste this good. You’ve had them a million times — the ones in your kid’s lunch. They’re never remarkable, but they can do the trick in a time of need. Jackson’s Veggie Straws blast are dusted with a cheddar coating that isn’t overpowering but ups the flavor ante. The cheddar flavor reflects Jackson’s use of natural ingredients. It bears the signature tangy richness you know and love from cheddar cheese, and avocado oil accounts for a lighter nosh.