Just because we’re on the cusp of September, doesn’t mean summer is totally over. While many of us only think of summer as June, July, and August, it technically doesn’t end until September 22. And with current weather trends (*yikes*), there are at least a few more scorching hot days ahead.

On these days, you’re going to need thirst-quenching beers to stave off the heat. And not just any beer will do. Caroline O’Halloran, sales director at Sprecher Brewing in Glendale, Wisconsin has a difficult time picking just one.

“Do I have to pick one?” she says. “If a gose is an option, I am going gose. The slight hint of salt and light tartness is perfect in the heat. Otherwise, kolsch. I could crush those crispies all day.”

Jeremy Marshall, brewmaster at Lagunitas Brewing in Petaluma, California believes lagers are a must on hot days.

“The Bohemian Pilsner is definitely a good choice for something to handle the heat,” he says. “It’s a lager that stands out from the crowd without trying too hard or needing to shove marketing in your face, which I appreciate.”

To dive deeper, we decided to turn to the professionals. We asked a handful of well-known craft beer experts and brewers to tell us the best beers to crush on the last hot days of the season.

New Belgium Mountain Time

Rob Lightner, co-founder of East Brother Beer Company in Richmond, California

ABV: 4.4%

Average Price: $10.99 for a twelve-pack

Why This Beer?

On a hot day, the only beer I’m reaching for is a Lager, and if you know East Brother at all, you know that we’re very particular about the lagers we drink. New Belgium’s Mountain Time is light-bodied and refreshing, with a hint of sweetness at the end. Light notes of honey and pear hit the nose as you sip, giving you that wonderful “Ahh” moment.

Creature Comforts Tritonia

James Bruner, director of production at The Bruery in Placentia, California

ABV: 4.5%

Average Price: $14.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

When it is epically hot outside, I need something light and revitalizing, the beer that comes to mind is Tritonia, a cucumber and lime gose from Creature Comforts in Athens, Georgia. This slightly sour salted wheat beer is perfect after, or during, sweating out a bunch of your electrolytes on a scorcher. The 4.5% ABV and added salt almost make this beer more hydrating than not, add in the cucumber and lime, and you are refreshed from the time of the first sip to the last gulp, which for me is quicker than I’d like to admit.

Rainier Beer