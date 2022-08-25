Most people want their world to be in a proper balance between work and personal life. You don’t want to work too much, but you also don’t want to work so little that you can provide for your family or support your lifestyle. It’s all about balance. The same goes for beer (YOU FEELING THAT SEGUE OR WHAT????).

Unless you’re obsessed with overly malty beers or dank, resinous hop bombs, your palate probably craves well-balanced beer. And in our opinion, if you’re looking for balance, look no further than the classic pale ale — a category of beers that are usually very hop-forward but are also tempered by rich, sweet malts. Brewed with pale malt and ale yeast and a smattering (or more) of hops, they are a flavorful gateway to hoppier beers like the West Coast IPA.

“Pale ale as a style hasn’t received a whole lot of attention in recent years, but every time I have one, I’m reminded why it’s an enduring classic,” says Rob Lightner, co-founder of East Brother Beer Company in Richmond, California. “It’s got malts, hops, and bitterness — all working in unison.”

Lightner isn’t alone in his respect for the pale ale’s balanced notes. That’s why we asked a few well-known craft beer experts and brewers to tell us their picks for the most well-balanced iterations of the style on the market. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks!

Schlafly Pale Ale

Tim Moore, production manager at Blackberry Farm Brewery in Maryville, Tennessee

ABV: 4.4%

Average Price: $8.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Schlafly Pale Ale from St. Louis, Missouri is my go-to. It has lovely fruity yeast esters, a rich Maris Otter malty backbone, and a classic British hop nose. In my opinion, it’s the best, most well-balanced pale ale in the country. It’s pretty difficult to beat.

pFriem Extra Pale Ale

James Bruner, director of production at The Bruery in Placentia, California

ABV: 6.5%

Average Price: $3.99 for a 500ml bottle

Why This Beer?

This is a completely different answer than if you just asked my straight-up favorite pale ale because I prefer mine to be hop forward. But if we are going for balance, I think Extra Pale Ale from pFriem Family Brewers in Hood River, Oregon, is the most well-executed example of the style. Soft but present hop notes with melon, citrus, and stone fruit aromas, all playing off the bready and cracker pale malt base, with a touch of fruity yeast esters, and a dry finish all offering great balance; a super refreshing pale ale.

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

Max Shafer, brewmaster at Roadhouse Brewing Co. in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

ABV: 5.2%

Average Price: $9.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

Why This Beer?

Growing up in Chicago gave me access to a lot of great beers but one that I still grab every time I am back home is Daisy Cutter Pale Ale from Half Acre Beer Company. As an aspiring brewer, I remember trying to clone this beer over and over again. The beautiful layers of citrus, a hint of pine, and a dank punch of hops has me craving another sip.

Drake’s 1500

Rob Lightner, co-founder of East Brother Beer Company in Richmond, California

ABV: 5.5%

Average Price: $9.50 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Bold but not overpowering hop aromas on the front, balanced bitterness on the back, and most importantly – balance. One of my favorite pale ales for many years now has been Drake’s 1500, embodying everything a great beer should be: balanced and drinkable. Best of all, you can have a couple and it won’t bog you down.

Maine Beer Peeper

Patrick Chavanelle, R&D brewer at Allagash Brewing Company in Portland, Maine

ABV: 5.5%

Average Price: $6.99 for a 16.9-ounce bottle

Why This Beer?

Maine Beer Company’s Peeper is a perfect example of a balanced pale ale. The beer hits on all fronts without going too far in terms of hitting you in the face with hops. It’s highly aromatic with notes of citrus and pine, with a firm bitterness, and a touch of malt. It’s the kind of beer that when you finish a glass you wonder where it all went. It’s that tasty.