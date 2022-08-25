Most people want their world to be in a proper balance between work and personal life. You don’t want to work too much, but you also don’t want to work so little that you can provide for your family or support your lifestyle. It’s all about balance. The same goes for beer (YOU FEELING THAT SEGUE OR WHAT????).
Unless you’re obsessed with overly malty beers or dank, resinous hop bombs, your palate probably craves well-balanced beer. And in our opinion, if you’re looking for balance, look no further than the classic pale ale — a category of beers that are usually very hop-forward but are also tempered by rich, sweet malts. Brewed with pale malt and ale yeast and a smattering (or more) of hops, they are a flavorful gateway to hoppier beers like the West Coast IPA.
“Pale ale as a style hasn’t received a whole lot of attention in recent years, but every time I have one, I’m reminded why it’s an enduring classic,” says Rob Lightner, co-founder of East Brother Beer Company in Richmond, California. “It’s got malts, hops, and bitterness — all working in unison.”
Lightner isn’t alone in his respect for the pale ale’s balanced notes. That’s why we asked a few well-known craft beer experts and brewers to tell us their picks for the most well-balanced iterations of the style on the market. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks!
Schlafly Pale Ale
Tim Moore, production manager at Blackberry Farm Brewery in Maryville, Tennessee
ABV: 4.4%
Average Price: $8.99 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Schlafly Pale Ale from St. Louis, Missouri is my go-to. It has lovely fruity yeast esters, a rich Maris Otter malty backbone, and a classic British hop nose. In my opinion, it’s the best, most well-balanced pale ale in the country. It’s pretty difficult to beat.
pFriem Extra Pale Ale
James Bruner, director of production at The Bruery in Placentia, California
ABV: 6.5%
Average Price: $3.99 for a 500ml bottle
Why This Beer?
This is a completely different answer than if you just asked my straight-up favorite pale ale because I prefer mine to be hop forward. But if we are going for balance, I think Extra Pale Ale from pFriem Family Brewers in Hood River, Oregon, is the most well-executed example of the style. Soft but present hop notes with melon, citrus, and stone fruit aromas, all playing off the bready and cracker pale malt base, with a touch of fruity yeast esters, and a dry finish all offering great balance; a super refreshing pale ale.
Half Acre Daisy Cutter
Max Shafer, brewmaster at Roadhouse Brewing Co. in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
ABV: 5.2%
Average Price: $9.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
Why This Beer?
Growing up in Chicago gave me access to a lot of great beers but one that I still grab every time I am back home is Daisy Cutter Pale Ale from Half Acre Beer Company. As an aspiring brewer, I remember trying to clone this beer over and over again. The beautiful layers of citrus, a hint of pine, and a dank punch of hops has me craving another sip.
Drake’s 1500
Rob Lightner, co-founder of East Brother Beer Company in Richmond, California
ABV: 5.5%
Average Price: $9.50 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Bold but not overpowering hop aromas on the front, balanced bitterness on the back, and most importantly – balance. One of my favorite pale ales for many years now has been Drake’s 1500, embodying everything a great beer should be: balanced and drinkable. Best of all, you can have a couple and it won’t bog you down.
Maine Beer Peeper
Patrick Chavanelle, R&D brewer at Allagash Brewing Company in Portland, Maine
ABV: 5.5%
Average Price: $6.99 for a 16.9-ounce bottle
Why This Beer?
Maine Beer Company’s Peeper is a perfect example of a balanced pale ale. The beer hits on all fronts without going too far in terms of hitting you in the face with hops. It’s highly aromatic with notes of citrus and pine, with a firm bitterness, and a touch of malt. It’s the kind of beer that when you finish a glass you wonder where it all went. It’s that tasty.
Duvel Belgian Ale
Fal Allen, brewmaster at Anderson Valley Brewing Company in Boonville, California
ABV: 8.5%
Average Price: $16.50 for a four-pack
Why This Beer?
Well, Pale ale is a big category; are we talking pale ale in the American, Belgian, English, or German tradition? These are all distinctly different pale ales. I think my favorite pale ale is Duvel from Belgium. It is a masterfully crafted beer. Its pale golden color reflects the malt character you taste. It is clean and crisp with a hint of hops aroma. Its high degree of attenuation and high level of carbonation makes it sharp and quaffable even at 8.5% ABV.
It goes great with food or by itself. It certainly is in my top five for a desert island beer, maybe even my top two.
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Kelsey Roth, general manager at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company in Framingham, Massachusetts
ABV: 5.6%
Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
I’m probably not alone in saying that Sierra Nevada Pale Ale is the most balanced pale ale out there. It’s an American craft beer classic and set the standard. Caramel malt for that solid backbone and Cascade for that classic Pacific Northwest hop character combine perfectly to create what is still one of the best pale ales out there.
3 Sheeps Fresh Coast
Garth E. Beyer, certified Cicerone® and owner and founder of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin
ABV: 4.8%
Average Price: $8.99 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
3 Sheeps Fresh Coast is the OG juicy pale ale of the Midwest. It’s the classic use of Amarillo, Citra, and mosaic hops that make it tropically juicy. In regard to balance, there’s a pleasant present caramel malt backbone to it. The flavors that make this special actually arrive on the palate in the aftertaste, in my opinion. You get a blend of residual caramel and pineapple citrus flavors: light, balanced and refreshing.