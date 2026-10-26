Toyota and UPROXX have teamed up for The Next Gear, a series that puts emerging creatives in the passenger seat of the All-Electric C-HR. Joining the creatives in the driver’s seat is Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, and songwriter Illenium, ready to talk creativity, big dreams, and how to build a career that lasts. In his episode, LA stylist and designer Toreno Winn left the ride with tips on getting to the Next Gear, how to build a fanbase that sticks with you through every experiment, and how to stop sitting on finished work and get it out into the world.

We left the episode with a ton of advice worth writing down — on holding things back, on building a world instead of a look, on working with a new creative team, and on when to evolve versus start over. This editorial, presented in partnership with Toyota, features everything Toreno came away with, from Illenium, an artist who’s already shifted into the Next Gear.