It’s that time of year again in the fast food universe — fish sandwich season, baby! Look, straight up, I’m not catholic, but a fried fish sandwich just hits differently during Lent (which this year begins today, March 5th). We suspect that has less to do with Lent, and more to do with the fact that the big fast food brands take this time of year to pay special attention to their fish offerings. That means new recipes, new builds, and limited-time-only offerings that instantly refresh and elevate the stock menu. It’s like McRib season, but for people who like fried fish! But as we hit spring, when the fish is freshest (we’re guessing, we don’t actually know and don’t care to look into it), and you get that insatiable craving for fried fish, where is your money best spent? We set out to find out by sampling the best fish sandwiches from all the big fast food chains. While those looking for the best of the best should immediately proceed to our number one pick, there are a few other gems across the various fast food restaurants that while not the best, offer something noteworthy or interesting, so be sure and hit up our tasting notes for each entry. Let’s dive in.

8. Dairy Queen — Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich Thoughts & Tasting Notes: There are people out there who ride for DQ’s Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich, and I can’t figure out why. Is it just the novelty that a fast food restaurant known and beloved for its desserts has a fish sandwich in the first place the draw? Because I’m not seeing what makes this sandwich good. It tastes pretty damn mediocre in all fronts. The sandwich is made with wild Alaskan pollock, coated in a light layer of panko and paired with lettuce and tartar sauce and served on a toasted bun. The best part of the sandwich is the bun itself. It has a nice buttery flavor and a soft chew, but the filet is virtually flavorless, and the breading is under-seasoned. Most of the flavor comes via the tartar sauce, which, I’ll admit, has a nice tang to it and a creamy body. The Bottom Line: Someone has to say it — why the f*ck are you even ordering a chicken sandwich at Dairy Queen? 7. Carl’s Jr — Redhook Beer Battered Fish Sandwich Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Carl’s Jr’s Redhook Beer Battered Fish Sandwich certainly sounds appetizing, but it fails to deliver. The fish filet has a nice, crispy crunch that is pleasing to the ear but tastes a bit too faint. The lettuce is downright unappetizing, with a wet and soggy texture, and the tartar sauce is runnier than a lot of the competition. The Bottom Line: Weak flavor, great crunch. We’re going to call this one a skip.

6. McDonald’s — Filet-O-Fish Thoughts & Tasting Notes: The Filet-O-Fish isn’t the best-tasting fried fish sandwich out there, but I get the appeal. There is a certain purity to the flavor: the pollock is clean, the breading is flaky, the tartar sauce is tangy and heavy on the relish, and the American cheese accentuates the creaminess of the sauce while adding a salty top note to everything. But it tastes noticeably cheaper than a lot of the other options out there. There is a rushed, pre-made quality to this sandwich. It lacks freshness, but it has its own distinctive flavor and character, much like McDonald’s other famous staples, like the McNugget, Quarter Pounder, and those famous fries. When you eat this sandwich, you know it’s not the best, but there is something wonderfully comforting about it at the same time. Maybe that’s nostalgia talking, but when I hear the words “fast food fish sandwich,” this is the sandwich that comes to mind. The Bottom Line: Not the best, but it’s kind of iconic. I’ve never had a Filet-O-Fish I haven’t enjoyed. 5. Burger King — Big Fish Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Most of BK’s food is pretty gargantuan so I find it kind of ironic that the “Big Fish” sandwich is one of the brand’s smaller sandwiches. Name aside, this is a pretty solid, albeit not very interesting, fish sandwich.

The fish here is White Alaskan Pollock breaded in a thick layer of airy panko, served with tartar sauce, lettuce, and pickles on a toasted bun. The build is pretty standard, but the pickle adds an extra layer of complexity to the otherwise clean flavor of pollock. The batter is nicely seasoned with a bit of salt and provides a nice crunch throughout. The tartar sauce is slightly sweeter than I’d like, but the finish is savory and really helps to bring the flavors alive. The Bottom Line: A solid and tasty fish sandwich, but there are better options out there.

4. Arby’s — King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Thoughts & Tasting Notes: The Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe tastes like an elevated version of McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish. Some of the key ingredients here are a bit more thought out and high quality, and it makes for a significantly better sandwich. The filet is small and condensed but features a nicely seasoned panko breadcrumb coating, with a layer of sharp Cheddar cheese over shredded lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a sweet King’s Hawaiian roll. The fish filet tastes bright with a hint of sweetness and creates an interesting combination when paired with the tang and earthy flavor of the cheddar. The tartar sauce gives the sandwich a savory finish, which is complemented by the sweetness of the Hawaiian roll. The only real weak points here are the lettuce (wilted) and the tomato, which adds a weird umami quality to the sandwich that doesn’t quite work. The Bottom Line: Sweet, bright, and mild, with some earthy complexity and a sweet and savory finish. 3. Long John Silver’s — Fish Sandwich Thoughts & Tasting Notes: I love the thick breading this fish sandwich is battered in. It’s wonderfully flaky and crunchy, housing a clean, tender Alaskan Pollock filet. The sandwich is completed by a few pickles and some runny but deliciously tangy tarter sauce and served on a soft and spongy bun. It has a bare-bones build, which looks like it leaves a lot to be desired, but it nails the execution. Think of it as the fish sandwich equivalent to Chick-fil-A’s chicken sandwich. Simple, but effective. The Bottom Line: Long John Silver’s Fish Sandwich shows strength in simplicity. It’s mild, buttery, clean, and well-balanced.

2. Wendy’s — Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Most fast food restaurants keep their fish sandwiches simple, relying on the naturally sweet and mild flavor of Alaskan pollock and the tartar sauce to do all the work. Wendy’s is built differently. This Alaskan pollock is generously seasoned. I’m tasting garlic, onion, and a bright, slightly sweet, buttery fish flavor, with a salty finish. The tartar sauce is savory and tart, and is joined by briney pickles and a slice of American cheese. We love the crispy breading here and the soft spongy bun. We have no complaints! Unfortunately for Wendy’s, while they make an excellent sandwich, they don’t make the best one. The Bottom Line: Generously seasoned with a sweet and savory finish. 1. Popeyes — Spicy Flounder Fish Sandwich Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Popeyes Spicy Flounder Sandwich is fish at its finest. The fish filet begins with a sweet, delicate, and mild flavor with a clean and sumptuous buttery finish. The fish alone is already markedly more delicious than the competition, but Popeyes kicks it up a notch with a spicy mayo spread. The sauce has smokey paprika notes with a sharp cayenne kick at the finish, which pairs very nicely with the thick and tangy pickles.