It’s a brand new month, which means you have a new opportunity to budget the right way. Granted, thinking about balancing your budget isn’t the most glamorous thing you can do at the start of the month, but hey, if you make smart decisions about how to spend your money, you’ll hit April with more dollar bills in your bank account, and as we enter music festival season, that’s important.

Ask yourself this: would you rather spend your money on some good meals and a few drinks with friends, or drop your cash on Coachella and a sweet Airbnb? If you like to make lasting memories, we’re going to assume you’re going with the latter. But, no matter how much money you intend save, you’re still going to have to eat, so we’re here to help by shouting out all the best fast food deals you can score right now that’ll get you fed on the cheap.

Whether you’re in the mood for a fried chicken sandwich, a juicy cheeseburger, or some fried fish (shout out Lent we guess), we’ve got you! We collected all the best deals across the fast food landscape for the month of March. Let’s dive in and get you fed.

Arby’s — Just in time for Lent, Arby’s has just dropped the $6.99 Surf & Turf Deal for an unspecified limited time. The deal allows you to mix and match any two of the following: the Beef ’n Cheddar, a Crispy Fish Sandwich, or the Fish n’ Cheddar Sandwich.

Dunkin — Breakfast fans can score the $6 Meal Deal which will get you a six-piece order of hashbrowns, a Sausage Egg & Cheese croissant and a medium coffee. It’s the sort of carb and sugar overload that’ll kick start your morning routine.

Jack in the Box — In celebration of March Madness, Jack in the Box is launching a BOGO (ish) deal they’re calling “Burger Madness.” From now until April 6th, when you buy a Jumbo Jack, Ultimate Cheeseburger, or Jr. Jumbo Jack, you can receive an additional burger for 50% off. It’s not a traditional BOGO deal, but we’ll take it!

The best move here is to double down on the Ultimate Cheeseburger, thank us later!

KFC — At KFC you can pick up two Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches for only $7. To claim the deal, hit the KFC app’s “Deals,” section and redeem.