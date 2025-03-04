It’s a brand new month, which means you have a new opportunity to budget the right way. Granted, thinking about balancing your budget isn’t the most glamorous thing you can do at the start of the month, but hey, if you make smart decisions about how to spend your money, you’ll hit April with more dollar bills in your bank account, and as we enter music festival season, that’s important.
Ask yourself this: would you rather spend your money on some good meals and a few drinks with friends, or drop your cash on Coachella and a sweet Airbnb? If you like to make lasting memories, we’re going to assume you’re going with the latter. But, no matter how much money you intend save, you’re still going to have to eat, so we’re here to help by shouting out all the best fast food deals you can score right now that’ll get you fed on the cheap.
Whether you’re in the mood for a fried chicken sandwich, a juicy cheeseburger, or some fried fish (shout out Lent we guess), we’ve got you! We collected all the best deals across the fast food landscape for the month of March. Let’s dive in and get you fed.
Arby’s — Just in time for Lent, Arby’s has just dropped the $6.99 Surf & Turf Deal for an unspecified limited time. The deal allows you to mix and match any two of the following: the Beef ’n Cheddar, a Crispy Fish Sandwich, or the Fish n’ Cheddar Sandwich.
Dunkin — Breakfast fans can score the $6 Meal Deal which will get you a six-piece order of hashbrowns, a Sausage Egg & Cheese croissant and a medium coffee. It’s the sort of carb and sugar overload that’ll kick start your morning routine.
Jack in the Box — In celebration of March Madness, Jack in the Box is launching a BOGO (ish) deal they’re calling “Burger Madness.” From now until April 6th, when you buy a Jumbo Jack, Ultimate Cheeseburger, or Jr. Jumbo Jack, you can receive an additional burger for 50% off. It’s not a traditional BOGO deal, but we’ll take it!
The best move here is to double down on the Ultimate Cheeseburger, thank us later!
KFC — At KFC you can pick up two Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches for only $7. To claim the deal, hit the KFC app’s “Deals,” section and redeem.
Little Caesars — If you’re looking for a small quick bite, consider picking up one of Little Caesar’s new Crazy Puffs for $3.99. The Crazy Puff is essentially a muffin-sized mini calzone. The Puffs include a Bacon and Cheese, Pepperoni and Cheese, or 4-Cheese build.
Long John Silvers — It’s fish season! Hit up Long John Silvers and pick up a $6 Shrimp Basket. The baskets include your choice of Grilled, Popcorn, Battered, or LJS’ new Coconut Shrimp, a side, and some hushpuppies.
If you’re looking for more food, you can also pick up the $10 Shrimp Sea-Share, which will score you 1 lb of Popcorn shrimp or 15 Grilled, Battered or Coconut shrimp.
Popeyes — For those looking for a whole lot of food for cheap, Popeyes is now offering the Boneless Bundle. This meal includes 12 boneless wings, three tenders, and two regular sides for just $14.99.
The deal is available for an unspecified limited time.
Shake Shack — You know fast food sales are low when a premium brand like Shake Shack rolls out a discounted combo meal. The Shake Shack combo features a Chicken Shack, a side of fries, and a small drink for $9.99. Claim the deal by ordering via the Shack app or in-restaurant kiosk and check out with the promo code ‘Chicken.’ Let’s hope Shake Shack extends this deal to one of its burgers soon!
Subway — Subway has brought back its $6.99 Footlong deal for an unspecified limited time. To claim the deal, add any Footlong of your choosing to your order via the Subway app and check out using the promo code “699FL.”
Wendy’s — From now until March 16th, you can score a Son of Baconator for just $3 at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide. To claim the deal, claim the offer via the Wendy’s app or mention the deal to your cashier.
The Son of Baconator might sound small, but you get two patties of meat here as well as a double layer of bacon, so it’s still meaty even though it’s not the meat mountain that is the OG Baconator.