If you live on the West Coast or spend a lot of your time vacationing there, you’ll be excited to hear about Alaska Airlines’ latest announcement. Launching today, the airline is introducing Flight Pass — the first-ever domestic subscription flight service. Starting at $49 per month, subscribers can visit destinations across California, Nevada, and Arizona. It’s like the Netflix of travel.

Flight Pass members can fly up to 24 roundtrip flights each year to the most popular cities within California, as well as nonstop service from California airports to Reno, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. Flight Pass subscribers can choose between two annual plans based on their needs for value and flexibility. This subscription service is great for last-minute weekend trips and low-key getaways, creating more opportunities to explore the wonders of the west coast.