If you live on the West Coast or spend a lot of your time vacationing there, you’ll be excited to hear about Alaska Airlines’ latest announcement. Launching today, the airline is introducing Flight Pass — the first-ever domestic subscription flight service. Starting at $49 per month, subscribers can visit destinations across California, Nevada, and Arizona. It’s like the Netflix of travel.
Flight Pass members can fly up to 24 roundtrip flights each year to the most popular cities within California, as well as nonstop service from California airports to Reno, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. Flight Pass subscribers can choose between two annual plans based on their needs for value and flexibility. This subscription service is great for last-minute weekend trips and low-key getaways, creating more opportunities to explore the wonders of the west coast.
HOW IT WORKS
Sign up by creating an account at flightpass.alaskaair.com. Then, pick your preferred plan:
- Flight Pass: Starts at $49 per month, requires booking at least 14 days before travel, and as early as 90 days in advance.
- Flight Pass Pro: Starts at $199 per month, allows same-day booking up to two hours before departure, and as early as 90 days in advance.
From there, choose the number of roundtrips you would like annually. Options include six, 12, or 24 roundtrip flights. Redeem your credits and book your trip on an eligible flight. You can choose from 100 daily flights connecting 13 California airports to each other and to Reno, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.
Flyers are still required to pay applicable government taxes and airport fees on each flight, in addition to the monthly subscription fee and nominal fare (for most flights the fare is only $0.01).