Arby’s Wants People To Know They’ll Never Sell Plant-Based Meats

Arby

People: Plant-based meats sure are an excellent way to —

Arby’s: WE WILL NEVER SELL PLANT BASED MEAT AS LONG AS WE LIVE AND NEITHER PUBLIC DEMAND OR THE SAFETY OF THE PLANET WILL MAKE US CHANGE OUR MINDS. SO SUCK IT!

Arby’s needs to just chill. The fast-food chain recently released an official statement announcing that they won’t be jumping on the latest fast-food trend of featuring plant-based meat options on their menu. Yes, an official statement about something that they won’t do, despite its obvious growing popularity. A move that literally no one asked for.

The announcement came in response to an article posted on VegNews earlier in the week entitled “Arby’s Looks to Add Plant-Based Impossible Meat to Menu” which cited an article from tech site The Information claiming that Impossible Foods had included Arby’s among a group of chains that have reached out to the company in a recent presentation to investors.

“Contrary to reports this week, Arby’s is not one of the restaurant companies interested in working with Impossible Foods,” a spokesperson told Food & Wine, adding. “The chances we will bring plant-based menu items to our restaurants, now or in the future, are absolutely impossible.”

Dra-ma! Seriously though Arby’s, chill out for a second. We know you’re fond of your slogan “We Have The Meats,” but adding plant-based options to your menu doesn’t make you any less of a meat-peddler, so just cool it with the insecurity! The need for an official statement is puzzling, especially considering Arby’s Twitter account could’ve just tweeted out a screenshot of the article and replied with a snarky internet-ready comment like “This ain’t it chief.” People would’ve loved that Arby’s. Just like they would love a plant-based meat sandwich.