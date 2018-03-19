This Art Project Puts Men On The Receiving End Of Catcalling

Most people have to walk down the street in order to live their lives. It’s pretty standard. But, for the majority of women in America, that simple act is more than a transportation choice. It’s also a risk to end up on the receiving end of street harassment. In a survey taken by Stop Street Harassment, 65% of female participants reported having experienced street harassment, 23% reported being sexually touched, 20% reported being followed, and 9% reported being forced to do something sexual. This pervasive issue is one that men can have a difficult time empathizing with because it generally isn’t something that they experience.
Artist Terra Lopez’ new exhibit “Rituals of Mine” is aiming to change that. The art piece invites the participant to step into a dark room and wear a set of headphones through which they hear a layered set of recorded and real catcalls. The goal is to impact societal views of women and to help create and sustain a discourse about the ways that our culture can be better to and for women. The auditory exhibit is intended to be an educational tool to help men become more aware of what it feels like to be on the receiving end of street harassment without pointing the finger at them.
“I would hope that men hear this and know that we’re not attacking you,” Lopez comments. “We’re just trying to let you know this is what it feels like.”
This is an issue that demands increased awareness, especially given the potential danger of street harassment. Gender-based violence remains the #1 cause of injury to American women, and that includes incidents where catcalling intensifies. To learn more about street harassment and “Rituals of Mine,” check out the video.
I applaud the effort, but men don’t get the added bonus of fear, do they? It’s not just the horribly inappropriate, rude, ugly sexual things (some) men yell out on the street, it’s the fear of the situation escalating that’s the worst part (for me, anyway). But anyway, baby steps I guess.
Just about everytime I read one of these articles I think of this bit by Dave Chapelle, from “Killing Them Softly”. Instead of a link, here’s a transcript:
“Like a guy will be out… this happens a lot, guys. You’ll be at a club, a bar, right? You’re just kicking it with your boys, and a girl walks by, and, man, she looks good. She looks good. Not good in that classical way. I mean, you know, I’m talking good like, she got half her ass hanging out her skirt. Her titties are all mashed together… Popping out the top of her turtleneck and shit. And you’re with your buddies, right? You’re with your buddies, you got a couple of drinks in you. And you see a girl. You might try to talk to her. It just might not come out right. I don’t know what you’d say to her: “DAMN, look at them titties!” The girl gets mad at you. “Oh, uh-uhh. Oh, wait a minute. Wait a minute!” Just because I’m dressed this way, does NOT… “Make me a whore.” Which is true. Gentlemen, that is true. Just because they dress a certain way doesn’t mean they are a certain way. Don’t ever forget it. But, ladies, you must understand that that is fucking confusing. It just is. Now that would be like me, Dave Chappelle the comedian, walking around the streets in a cop uniform. Somebody might run up on me. “Oh, thank God.” Officer, help us. Come on. They’re over here. “Help us!” I’m not gonna be like: “Oh!” Just because I’m dressed this way does not make me a police officer.” You understand what I’m saying? It’s like, “All right, lady, fine, fine.” You are not a whore. “But you are wearing a whore’s uniform, I’ll tell you that shit right now.” Little misunderstandings can happen. And then, man, we misunderstand women a lot. You know, we always undermine their feelings. You can’t do that to them. You can’t because… see, feelings are… You see? They’re clapping. Feelings are very important to women. “
