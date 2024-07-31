Austin, Texas is known for its live music scene, delicious food, and quirky charm. But it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, with a gem nestled right within city limits: Zilker Park, a sprawling green oasis offering a surprising escape from the urban action. Hike, bike, paddle, or swim in Barton Springs Pool, a one-of-a-kind natural swimming pool fed by cool, refreshing spring water just minutes from downtown.

Barton Springs isn’t your average city pool. The spring-fed natural pool is a constant 68-70 degrees Fahrenheit temperature, making it a perfect year-round retreat. But the beauty of Zilker Park extends far beyond the pool. Here is how to visit this urban refuge.

HOW TO GET TO BARTON SPRINGS FROM AUSTIN:

Barton Springs Municipal Pool, within Zilker Park, is just over two miles from downtown Austin and the state capital building. Several parking options are available in and near the park, some charging an hourly fee. There are two specific designated parking areas at Barton Springs Pool: a North Entrance Lot and a South Entrance Lot. Both are free to park Monday through Friday, with a $7 per car fee on weekends and holidays from March 1 to Labor Day. Be advised that the North Parking Lot is currently undergoing construction and will be closed until 2025.

WHAT TO DO WHILE YOU’RE THERE:

SWIM OR SUNBATHE AT BARTON SPRINGS POOL:

Barton Springs Pool is an iconic spot to take a dip in Austin. The spring-fed pool is directly in the middle of town, making it a must for visitors and residents alike. The pool is massive (three acres!) and deep in some areas (water ranges from 0 to 18 feet in depth), with water that maintains a temperature of 68 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year. The natural pool is surrounded by grassy areas perfect for lounging and sunbathing.

The pool is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (except for Thursdays, when it is cleaned from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Admission ranges from $2 to $5 for residents and $4 to $9 for non-residents.

EXPLORE ZILKER PARK:

Zilker Metropolitan Park, where Barton Springs Pool is located, is a massive 350-acre park in the heart of downtown Austin, making it easily accessible for a variety of activities and events. Open each day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., with parking, restrooms, and concessions available, it’s a great place to relax, exercise, and get outdoors in the middle of the city.

PADDLEBOARD, CANOE OR KAYAK ON LADY BIRD LAKE:

Bring your SUP or canoe, or just stop by a local rental company, after your Barton Springs Pool day to get out on the water at Lady Bird Lake. The river-like reservoir, created from a damned-off section of the Colorado River, is a true oasis in the middle of the city. With stunning skyline backdrops, you’ll find locals and visitors taking advantage of the accessible area to paddleboard, canoe, and kayak with a view. The lake has eight official access points and several beach areas to take out and spend some time relaxing in the sand.

WALK OR BIKE:

There are two main spots to walk, hike, or bike around Zilker Park: the Roy and Ann Butler Hike and Bike Trail and the more secluded Zilker Nature Preserve.