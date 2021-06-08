Where To Eat, Drink, Stay, And Play In Austin, Texas For Summer 2021

Ever fallen in love with a place upon arrival? If so, I can relate. Though I’m a native Texan, I usually only traveled to Austin for SXSW and Austin City Limits (ACL). I loved it from the first time I set eyes on it, but that love was offered from afar. Until December 2019, right before the pandemic, when I decided to officially call the “Music Capital of the World” my home. As a travel and spirits writer weathering a pandemic and resident of the Austin area for a solid year and a half now, I’ve been given the opportunity to experience all of the amazingness the city and surrounding towns have to offer. I’ve sung the praises of Texas whiskey and staycationed in Hill Country. Now I’m eager to share the best of my adopted hometown with out-of-state tourists. Some good news way up front: Approximately 48% percent of Travis County’s residents are fully vaccinated, with Austin proper boasting even higher rates. Although this doesn’t give us the permission to throw caution to the wind (I’ll be still donning a mask indoors), it does mean we can begin to safely enjoy the spaces and hangouts that prompted me to fall under the city’s spell in the first place. Below, I’ve rounded up some of my recommendations of where you should eat, drink, stay, and play in and around Austin, Texas this summer. This list is merely scratching the surface but if you want to know my personal favorites of ATX, it’s where to start. Let’s dive in and keep things weird!