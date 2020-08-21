It’s spirit judging season which means it’s the perfect time to start amassing the finest bottles for your bar or to gift out as we approach the holiday season. And let’s face it, after this year, we can all use a drink. If you’re going to pour a glass, you might as well make it the best of the best, which is why we’re diving into the highest scoring bottles of Añejo Tequila from this year’s International Wine & Spirits Competition. The IWSC’s judging panels consist of a diverse mix of experts pulled from over 30 countries, many of which are distillers themselves, giving the results that extra level of authority. Using a double-blind tasting method, the IWSC is able to get impartial opinions from its judges as each sample is pre-poured into a numbered glass before being delivered. Then, each spirit is judged by the whole panel in sync, resulting in group discussions and a decision by consensus as to which rank the highest. The eight bottles of Tequila on this list all scored in the 90-100 range of the IWSC’s 100 point system. We’ve included tasting notes from the IWSC as well as links on where you can pick up your own bottle. Now let’s dive into the highest scoring Añejo Tequilas from 2020’s International Wine & Spirits Competition.

Cierto Tequila Extra Añejo Reserve Collection (91 Points) ABV: 40%

Distillery: Tequileña

Average Price: Currently Sold Out ($200-$400 range) The Tequila Yet another bottle from Cierto, this Extra Añejo is made from matured highland agave from Jalisco that’s aged in oak for four to five years. This bottle is part of Cierto’s silver-labeled Reserve Collection which is set to be priced a little bit higher than the black-labeled Private Collection. It’s made to be sipped neat or accompanying a decadent dessert. Cierto’s Extra Añejo offers a superiorly smooth natural tequila that pays homage to the agave of Jalisco. Tasting Notes (from ISWC): “An excellent example of well-balanced agave and oak flavors. Salted caramel popcorn entices the nose while ripe agave drives the palate. A big splash of honey at the finish.” Bottom Line: We imagine we’re going to be seeing a lot of Cierto in the coming years as the brand begins to dominate the tequila space. Cierto Tequila Añejo Reserve Collection (90 Points) ABV: 40%

Distillery: Tequileña

Average Price: Currently Sold Out ($200-$400 range) The Tequila: In the two years since Cierto has arrived on the scene, it has been scooping up spirit tasting awards left and right, grabbing an unprecedented nine awards at San Francisco’s 2020 World Spirits Competition. Right now there isn’t a ton of information on this tequila out there. As previously mentioned, the bottles are set to be released in January 2021. But given that every expression made by Cierto is being suffocated with accolades, we can’t wait to get our hands on a bottle to give our first impressions. Tasting Notes (from IWSC): “A lovely balanced nose highlighting attractive agave and the subtle oak. Soft vanilla and agave flavors fill the mouth, while the hint of menthol prepares you for a warming finish.” Bottom Line: Like the other bottles of Cierto, you won’t be able to find this bottle anywhere just yet. But when it does drop, it’s sure to top our lists as one of the finest sipping tequilas on the market if its reputation is to be believed.