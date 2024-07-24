If you want to drink good tequila you rarely need to spend more than $40. Even if you’re a tequila snob who swears off brands that dare to use additives, you’re going to find a whole bunch of options under $40 that are sure to satisfy your preferences. But if you want truly great tequila, the sort of tequila that’ll elevate your cocktail beyond what you’ll find at a bar or restaurant, the kind you can drink without wincing, the kind of tequila that you can sip straight to experience a world of nuance and evolving flavors… well, you’re going to have to spend some money. Not so much money that you’ll never want to share a bottle with friends. But enough money that hearing “Lets take shots,” will break your heart and make your wallet weep. Pro tip: always have a cheaper bottle of tequila at the ready for precisely that moment. We think that perfect price point falls between $50 and $100. So to help guide you to the best of the best, we’re shouting out 20 bottles of tequila in that price range. Bear in mind that this is a greatest hits list. Each one of these bottles is a great investment, so look for the best deals wherever and whenever you pick up alcohol, consult this list, and you’ll never be disappointed. Let’s drink! 20. Casa Azul — Organic Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $89.99 The Tequila: We’re truly living in a golden age of tequila. There are so many different brands and expressions out there, so when a new one comes across our table, we’re excited to see how it stacks up to the competition. Kicking off our list of 20 is Casa Azul (not to be confused with Clase Azul, which is way pricier but not as tasty), an organic tequila out of NOM 1480. Casa Azul’s tequila is made from agave cooked in brick ovens, roller mill extracted, and made with deep well water. Once the liquid is mixed it hits open-air fermentation tanks and is twice distilled through a stainless pot with a copper coil. The reposado is rested for 4-6 months in American oak bourbon casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Raw agave with a noticeable herbaceousness. I’m getting rosemary, mint, and citrus on the nose. Palate: There is a brown sugar richness here that has hints of coffee, caramel and floral maple syrup. Finish: Very smooth and vanilla rich. I’m getting the slightest tinge of bourbon on the backend. The Bottom Line: Soft, smooth, and sweet, Casa Azul is perfect for drinkers who like a more mellow whiskey-influenced vibe to their tequila. 19. Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia — Reposado

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $77.99 The Tequila: Does it have additives? Yes, but that doesn’t mean you should write off Jose Cuervo’s premium Reserva de la Familia line. This bottle is proof that additives don’t automatically equal bad tequila. This reposado tequila is made from the inner portions of agave that have been hand-harvested and cooked at La Rojeña for 48 hours. To reach the repo state, the tequila is rested in three different oak barrels for over two years. Tasting Notes: Nose: A mix of rich roasted agave and caramelized brown sugar notes. Palate: Sweet vanilla begins your journey before warming in a rich chocolate taste with cinnamon, vanilla, and juicy pineapple notes. Finish: The oak lives on the backend, with some toasted agave notes and more of that juicy pineapple fruitiness. The Bottom Line: Luxurious and supremely smooth. 18. Volcan de Mi Tierra — Reposado

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $71.99 The Tequila: Certified additive-free by Tequila Matchmaker, Volcan is a brand that provides high-quality tequila made the old-fashioned way that tastes truly luxurious. I could easily see this bottle going for above $100 (I’ve had bottles that aren’t even half as good but double the price), but luckily it’s only $72 bucks! This tequila is produced at NOM 1523, Agrotequilero de Jalisco where the agave is harvested from volcanic soil and cooked low and slow in a stone oven. The piñas are then smashed with a tahona, and fermented in stainless steel tanks with Champagne yeast, before being twice distilled in a copper pot. To reach the repo state, the tequila is aged in French oak barrels, whiskey barrels, and Cognac casks for 135 days. Tasting Notes: Nose: Delicate honey and agave on the nose with a hint of tropical fruit. Palate: Rich juicy plum and citrus with strong oak notes and a smooth vanilla sweetness. Finish: A rush of peach and dark berries on the finish mixed with vanilla, caramel, and smooth oak. The Bottom Line: A bouquet of complex sweet tones and agave with a wonderfully rich barrel-influenced finish. 17. Alma Del Jaguar — Tequila Reposado

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $64.99 The Tequila: I’m always excited when a new tequila brand comes across my desk but I was thoroughly impressed by Alma Del Jaguar’s entire portfolio, specifically, the reposado. The tequila is produced at NOM 1414, Feliciana Vivanco y Asociados, with agave that is slow cooked in a brick oven, roller mill extracted, and made with local well water from the Vivanco Ranch. It is then fermented in stainless steel tanks, and twice distilled through a copper pot before being aged in American white oak barrels for two months, before being aged an additional month in French oak. It is certified additive-free by Tequila Matchmaker. Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm chocolate dominates the nose with an orange citrus quality that actually manages to tickle the throat by nose alone. Palate: Very spicy, both in a cinnamon and chili-backed way with some roasted agave. Finish: Dry and spicy on the finish with a lot of oak influence. The Bottom Line: Spicy and citrusy, Alma Del Jaguar almost approaches mezcal levels of smokiness. 16. Cascahuín — Reposado ABV:40% Average Price: $59 The Tequila: If you’re looking for a reposado that highlights the sweet aspects of agave, Cascahuín is your bottle.

This additive-free tequila is produced at NOM 1123, a distillery that shares its name. The agave is hand-harvested and cooked in stone ovens, roller mill extracted, and aged for six to eight months in American oak barrels. It’s a great bottle, but clearly there are a number of others I’d hold above it. Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted agave kissed with caramel and citrus. Palate: Warm as soon as it hits the palate, Cascahuin begins sweet with some cinnamon spiciness before hitting you with black pepper and spice. Finish: A mix of mint and pepper with roasted agave hovering on the backend. The Bottom Line: An agave-forward complex reposado that leans on the naturally sweet side. 15. Suerte — Blanco Still Strength ABV: 52% Average Price: $69.99 The Tequila: At some point this year, I’m going to need to do a full blind taste test of still-strength tequilas, because these high-proof liquids are quickly becoming some of my favorite. Suerte’s Still Strength Blanco is produced at NOM 1520, Tequilero Simbolo, where it is the only brand in production.

The tequila is made from agave that is slow-cooked in stone ovens for 52 hours, tahona extracted, fermented in open-air fermentation stainless steel tanks, and twice distilled through a stainless pot with a copper coil. Once the distillation process is complete, there is no additional water added, making this tequila a fuerte 104 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: Despite its high proof, there is a lot of gentleness here. The nose is dominated by lush notes of roasted agave with a strong citrus character and a sense of fresh-cut grass. Palate: Lots of black pepper with a strong vegetal vibe that morphs slowly into a cherry juiciness. Finish: Wet soil, grass, and tobacco leaves dominate the finish. There is a strong and distinct burn here, but it’s the type that brings you back for more. The Bottom Line: Big and bold flavors, one of the finest high-proof bottles of tequila currently on the market. 14. Cierto Tequila Private Collection Blanco

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $83.99 The Tequila: I know, nearly $100 dollars for an unaged tequila is a lot of money, but Cierto’s blanco is worth every penny. This is simply one of the finest additive-free blanco tequilas you will ever taste. Cierto is produced at the famed Tequileña distillery, NOM 1146, and is made from single estate Blue Weber agave that is cooked in a low-pressure autoclave, screw mill extracted, made with natural spring water, and fermented in open-air stainless steel tanks before being twice distilled via a copper pot. There are a lot of similarities between this bottle and Don Fulano (another brand produced at NOM 1146 by the same master distillers Enrique Fonseca and Sergio Mendoza), but the price is much higher here. I’d say, if you’re interested but the price gives you pause, give Don Fulano Blanco a try, and if you like that, dip into Cierto. Tasting Notes: Nose: Herbaceous, floral, and citrusy. Incredibly pleasing on the nose and inviting. Palate: Vegetal, with prominent agave and citrus notes and a hint of dusty black pepper on the backend. Finish: Smooth with agave present and a gentle kick of smoke at the finish. The Bottom Line: It’s one of the finest blanco tequilas you’ll ever taste. Truly luxurious. 13. Don Fulano — Añejo ABV: 40% Average Price: $69.99 The Tequila: My favorite bottle from the Don Fulano portfolio is always shifting, right now, my pick if the añejo which is near perfect.

The añejo is made from a mix of tequilas that are aged in French limousine and Nevers ex-wine oak casts for 30 months under the supervision of Master Distillers Enrique Fonseca and Sergio Mendoza. How famous are these two? Famous enough that the brand can refer to them as simple ‘E. Fonseca and S. Mendoza.’ When you’re so beloved your first name can be shortened to a single letter, you know you’ve got some power and renown. As is the case with many of the tequilas on this list, this is 100% additive-free and certified by Tequila Matchmaker. Tasting Notes: Nose: Spicy cinnamon and baked fruit. Juicy orange zest hovers above the sweeter characteristics. Palate: Dry yet sweet, prominent vanilla and rich chocolate flavors mingle with floral honey and herbal woody notes. Finish: Sweet but with a sort of leathery ruggedness that gives you that characteristic bite tequila is loved for. Hints of mint linger nicely on the aftertaste. The Bottom Line: A perfect slow-sipper, best reserved for celebratory moments or those days you just want to savor something luxurious. 12. Tequila Ocho — Añejo

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $65.99 The Tequila: Tequila Ocho has exploded in popularity over the last couple of years, and its añejo is one of the finest in this price range. This additive-free tequila is produced at NOM 1474, Cía. Tequila Los Alambiques, uses single estate agave that is slow-cooked in stone ovens, is roller mill extracted, and gets open-air fermented in wood tanks. To reach the reposado state, the tequila is aged in American white oak ex-whiskey barrels for a year. Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm roasted agave and wet tobacco leaves dominate with a hint of orange rind. Palate: Deep vanilla and chocolate kissed with cracked black pepper, a touch of cinnamon, caramel, and ripe nectarine. Finish: Prominent oak with rich coffee bitterness and a supple butter finish. The Bottom Line: Intesenly flavorful, rich, and complex. A true joy to slow sip. 11. Mijenta Reposado Tequila ABV: 40% Average Price: $59.99 The Tequila: Mijenta’s reposado used to edge much closer to $100, but this year I keep seeing the bottle below $60, so rejoice! This is a fantastic tequila at a great price.

This additive-free tequila is produced at NOM 1412, Destiladora de Los Altos, in small batches and aged for six months in American white oak, French oak, and French acacia casks. The liquid is supremely smooth and nuanced, while still retaining the bright vegetal notes of agave-forward tequila. Tasting Notes: Nose: Inviting vanilla and honey tickle the nose baked by rich roasted agave notes. Palate: A journey of caramelized agave, floral honey, and a fruity medley of banana, citrus, and melon with notes of green grass and bell pepper. Finish: Smooth and long with a kiss of spice on the back end. The Bottom Line: A bouquet of bright flavors with a smooth finish with light barrel influence. 10. Tequila Cayeya — Blended Reposado

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $55 The Tequila: Another brand that is new to me, from what I’ve tasted of Cayéya’s portfolio, this is a promising brand that I look forward to exploring more of. The tequila here is produced at NOM 1424, Destiladora de Agave Azul, certified additive-free, and is made from single estate agave that is cooked in brick ovens, mixed with well water, and aged for six months in a mix of American and French wood barrels. So far, I like the pricier bottles from this brand a bit more ($100+), but I think this blended reposado serves as a great introduction to the brand. Tasting Notes: Nose: A mix of warm roasted agave, vanilla, and butterscotch candies. There is a juicy fruity quality here that I can’t place on smell alone. Palate: Cinnamon and clove, like winter in a glass with a rich raisin vibe. Finish: Chocolate and oak dominate the finish. The Bottom Line: Dessert heavy yet natural, with a balance of minerality and spicy cinnamon tones. 9. El Tequileño — Añejo

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $88.99 The Tequila: A multi-award-winning additive-free aged tequila from one of the most consistently delicious brands? Sign us up! El Tequileño’s agave is made from estate-grown blue agave that is cooked in a high-pressure autoclave, roller mill extracted, and aged for 18 months in American and French Oak barrels. It is then blended with extra añejo for a more pronounced and complex finish. Tasting Notes: Nose: I’m getting a pronounced maple syrup vibe from the nose, along with notes of vanilla, roasted agave, craisins, and oak. Palate: A mix of cinnamon and caramel, with subtle tart fruit notes, butter, and cracked black pepper. Finish: On the finish I’m getting a lot of burnt oak with a sort of brown-sugar whiskey vibe. The Bottom Line: A great additive-free aged tequila that is sure to appeal to seasoned fans of bourbon. 8. Tapatio — Añejo

ABV: 38%

Average Price: $59 The Tequila: At under $60 for a bottle this good? This is straight-up a steal! Produced at NOM 1139, at the distillery that shares its name, the agave here is brick oven slow roasted, roller mill extracted, mixed with well water, and fermented in open-air wooden tanks before being twice distilled in copper pots. To reach its reposado state, this additive-free tequila is aged for 18 months in ex-whiskey American oak barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted agave with a hint of dark cocoa and vanilla. Palate: Zesty citrus mixed with black pepper, caramel, floral honey and black cherry. Finish: Smooth yet spicy on the backend. The oak notes really shine on the aftertaste. The Bottom Line: Floral, agave-forward, and rich, with a pleasing kick at the finish. 7. Volans — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $66.99 The Tequila: Volans entered my radar recently, and I have to say, in my short time with this expression (I’m still on my first two bottles) it has quickly risen to one of my absolute favorites. This wonderful additive-free reposado is produced at NOM 1579, El Pandillo Distillery, where the agave is steamed for three hours before hitting the cooking process.

After the impurities are steamed out, the agave is slow-roasted for 19 to 22 hours, rested for 24-36, and then extracted via a tahona. The juice is then mixed with rain water and fermented in stainless steel open-air tanks. To hit the reposado state, this tequila is aged for just under a year in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: A rich mix of caramel and roasted agave with a strong oak character and the slightest hint of wet grass. Palate: Cinnamon, caramel, and vanilla mingle with lots of minerality, a bit of salt, and wet soil quality. It’s earthy and warm, but rich and luxurious. Finish: A mix of dessert-like sweetness and black pepper with an oily buttered mouthfeel. It leaves the tongue wanting more. The Bottom Line: Natural, earthy, and mineral-forward while having a lot of smooth and sweet elements that make it supremely easy to drink. 6. Siete Leguas — Añejo ABV: 38%

Average Price: $62.99 The Tequila: Siete Leguas’ añejo is hands down my favorite of the brand’s many expressions. Additive-free, this tequila is produced at NOM 1120, Tequila Siete Leguas, where the agave is cooked slow in stone ovens, tahona extracted, mixed with natural spring water, and open-air fermented in stainless steel tanks before being twice distilled in a copper pot. The añejo is aged for two full years in American white oak barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: A really delicate, gently spicey nose. I’m getting a gentle waft of cinnamon, caramel, and oak, all hovering over a roasted agave base.

Palate: Surprisingly fruity, I’m tasting some rich plum notes, some juicy ripened citrus, a bit of coffee bitterness and a bright white peach vibe. Finish: The barrel comes out on the finish, I’m tasting oak, more of that cinnamon from the nose, and the slightest hint of grassiness. The Bottom Line: Fruity, gently spicy, and full of nuanced depth that is always fun to explore. 5. ArteNOM — Selección 1414 Reposado ABV: 41.2%

Average Price: $59.99 The Tequila: I had a hard time picking between ArteNOM’s repo and añejo, but for this list I’m going to lean towards the less pricey of the two, the 1414 Reposado. This additive-free tequila is made from highland harvested agave that is halved and quartered before being cooked in brick kiln ovens for 26 hours, roller mill extracted, and fermented in stainless steel vats before being double-distilled in copper pots. Once distilled, the tequila is aged for four short months (note the almost crystal clear color of this aged expression) in ex-bourbon American white oak barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm waves of vanilla and honey, like dessert in a glass. A strong whiff will bring forth the roasted agave.

Palate: Spicy cracked cinnamon greets your palate with a bit of licorice before morphing into sweet butterscotch notes and chili warmth. Finish: Oakey and herbal with some cracked pepper at the back end. The Bottom Line: Spicy and warm with dessert elements that come across as natural and nuanced. 4. G4 — Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $60.99 The Tequila: Yet another additive-free tequila near the top of this list, are you recognizing a trend here? It’s not that we think tequila with additives are bad necessarily, but the good stuff tends to have simple ingredient lists. G4 is an example of that. This tequila is produced at NOM 1579, Destileria El Pandillo, using agave cooked in a traditional stone oven that is then tahona crushed and rinsed with rainwater, which gives it a palpable minerality. The tequila is then fermented in open-air stainless steel tanks, twice distilled in a copper pot, and rested for six months in George Dickel Tennesse whiskey barrels. Expect a lot of variation between lots for this bottle, sometimes it’s more agave forward, and sometimes it’s more mellow. Tasting Notes: Nose: Lots of oak on the nose hovering over a mix of caramelized agave, a touch of vanilla, and a tickle of black peppercorn. Palate: Rich and bitter cocoa notes mixed with caramel, butter and citrus zest. Finish: Long and smooth with a herbaceous mint character mixed with juicy orange citrus and minerals. The Bottom Line: It’s a best-of-both-worlds tequila. It’s sweet, easy to drink, wonderfully herbaceous, but still has that bright spike agave character. 3. Valor Spirits — Tequila Blanco ABV: 42% Average Price: $78.99 The Tequila: Last year, Valor’s additive-free tequila blanco was priced in the $100 range so we’re happy to see this bottle reach more affordable levels, especially because it still tastes just as good.

The tequila is produced at NOM 1599, Familia Landeros, and is made from agave that is cookde in a low-presure autoclave before being roller mill extracted, fermented in open-air thanks, and twice distilled through a stainless steel pot. Tasting Notes: Nose: A medley of cooked agave, rosemary sage, and citrus, with a tiny hint of rainwater. Palate: Agave at the forefront with some orange citrus, salt and an earthy dustiness, like fresh crushed black peppercorns. Finish: Lots of citrus on the backend, with some green pepper, herbs, and a strong minerality. The Bottom Line: Natural, earthy, and vegetal, with a wonderful herbaceous quality to it and a bright finish. 2. El Tesoro — Reposado Tequila ABV: Average Price: $52.99 The Tequila: El Tesoro’s reposado tequila has a special place in my heart because it’s the bottle that truly introduced me to the world of tequila. It’s the first bottle that inspired me to go deep exploring the spirit, and at just $52.99 I think it’s one of the best buys on the market. Is it ranked too high because of my nostalic feelings towards it? F*ck no, this shit is delicious.

Produced at NOM 1139, La Alteña, this tequila is made from agave that is cooked in brick ovens, tahona extracted, and open-air wood fermented. The tequila is aged for nine to eleven months in American oak ex-bourbon barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Smokey oak tones on the nose with a butterscotch edge. Palate: Silky with hints of coconut, dark cherry, and roasted agave, with a warm honey-like body. Finish: Peppery with a smooth oaky finish with a nice cooked agave quality. The Bottom Line: Smokey, a bit sweet, and wonderfully complex. This reposado is truly one of the best you’ll ever taste, and the price makes it feel like an absolute steal. 1. Fortaleza — Añejo ABV: 40%

Average Price: $97.99 The Tequila: It’s truly impossible to say which of Fortaleza’s tequilas are the brand’s best, each offers something worthwhile and if you’re lucky enough to come across any of them, pick ‘em up without even giving it a second thought. For this list though, we’re singling out the añejo. Produced at NOM 1493, Tequila Los Abuelos, this additive-free tequila is cooked low and slow in stone brick ovens, tahona extracted, and fermented in open-air wood fermentation tanks. The tequila is then twice distilled in copper pots and rested in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels for two years, giving each sip an astounding amount of complexity.