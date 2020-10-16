Once autumn begins in full, people all over the northern half of the US (and parts of California) decide that the most exciting weekend activity imaginable is driving out of the city to an apple orchard to pick their own apples. It’s always a thing that sounds cool and ends up being a more mid-level fun thing — unless there are fresh apple cider donuts on hand, in which case it moves waaaaaay up the “fall weekend activity ranking.” Regardless of whether or not you’re hitting orchards for a little you-pay-them-type manual labor anytime soon, apples are synonymous with autumn. Fall is the time for apple pie, apple cider, and, perhaps most importantly, applejack and other apple-flavored spirits. To find bottles of apple-centric booze for fall, we decided to head to the experts for advice. We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best applejack and apple-flavored spirits to drink before the leaves drop.