The Best Fast Food Bacon Cheeseburgers Of 2020, Ranked

Few foods can beat the cheeseburger. Juicy ground beef patties sitting atop a tomato and some lettuce with melted cheese dripping down from all sides, plus a little sauce to pull all those umami flavors together? It’s almost perfect. Almost. You know what makes a cheeseburger even better? Throwing a grip of bacon on it. Just piles of bacon. It adds crunch, making each bite an audible delight. It also bumps up the salt levels into that dangerous-but-still-delicious range and offers a nice hit of smokiness. The only time you’ll opt for a bacon-less cheeseburger over one with bacon is when you’re trying to mind your health. That’s fair, we’re not saying bacon is more delicious than life itself, but… sometimes it is. In those times, you’re going to want to eat the best. So we rounded up all the best fast food bacon cheeseburgers and ranked them. We opted for bacon cheeseburgers that are menu staples at their respective fast food restaurants, so you won’t find any limited time Wendy’s Pretzel Bacon Pub or Travis Scott burgers here. Meaning these rankings will remain in perpetuity! No one can question them, EVER!

6. Burger King Bacon King

The Bacon King is a fairly new bacon cheeseburger on the scene, debuting a few years back along with the Crispy Chicken sandwich when BK revamped much of their menu. It's clearly inspired by Wendy's Baconator and if that far superior sandwich didn't exist, the Bacon King might've been reason alone to venture out to Burger King. The Bacon King features two charred flame-grilled quarter-pound patties, two slices of American cheese, ketchup and mayo, and thick-cut bacon. It's bigger than the Baconator, but much much flatter, which doesn't give it the grandeur that its name suggests. This comes down to the way the Bacon King is layered — it's a mess. Globs of sauce, thin overly-dry meat patties, and a haphazard assemblage of bacon. It shouldn't taste good, but somehow it does. The charbroiled meat compliments the smokey flavors of the bacon and the buttery bun introduces some sweetness that gives the burger a dangerously addictive quality. We just wish there was more care in the presentation. Bottom Line: A delicious bacon cheeseburger option if there isn't a Wendy's nearby. 5. Rally's/Checkers BaconZilla

Like the Bacon King, the BaconZilla is also inspired by the monstrous presentation of the Baconator. Unlike the Bacon King, Rally's BaconZilla actually has its own thing going on. Yes, the two beef-two cheese construction is there, but Rally's kicks things up a notch by adding an extra layer of melted cheddar cheese, which adds a sharpness to the cheese and brings a gooey mouthfeel that the other burgers on this list just don't have. If you love a messy, cheesy burger, this is the bacon cheeseburger for you. It's also the burger of choice for those who like fattier, thick pieces of bacon. Bacon cheeseburgers tend to feature flat, extra crispy pieces of bacon, but the BaconZilla's pieces have a homemade quality that feels fresh off the griddle. The Bottom Line: Lovers of cheese and fatty bacon look no further, this is the bacon cheeseburger for you.