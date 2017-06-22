The Best Beers In Each State Of America’s Southwest

What’s the single best beer brewed in your state? You just get one pick. No ties, no second place, no “also ran.”
Tough, right? Sure to cause a flame war in the comments? Well let’s get ready to throw down, because this week we’re going through every region of the country and picking the very best beer in each state. These are the beers worth traveling for, the beers that demand your love, the very cream of the crop.
We looked for the tastiest, the hoppiest, the maltiest — the single most iconic brew in each of the 50 states. These are the best beers from the Southwestern Region. Cheers!
ARIZONA — KOFFEE KÖLSCH
Arizona is another one of those insanely hot states that screams for a thirst quenching brew to save the day. Huss Brewing Co. has just the beer.
Their Koffee Kölsch is cold steeped with caramel and hazelnut roasted coffee, adding and entirely new dimension to the old school German style from Cologne. The light lager comes in at a session ABV of 4.75 percent — making it very quaffable and the hints of coffee, caramel, and nut add a fascinating flourish.
Anyone here from Texas hear of Live Oak?
Yup, it’s down in Austin by the airport. Live Oak Hefe is a good beer, not my favorite style, but nothing wrong with choosing it number 1. These sorts of lists are an impossible task really.
Personally, I go for a Real Ale Hans’ Pils or Martin House Salty Lady this time of year.
Martin House Salty Lady! That’s a great choice.
Co-sign on the Real Ale. I’m from Houston, so I’m completely biased to 8th Wonder and St.Arnolds.
Lawnmower has been such a summer staple I forget they’re a craft brewery. Han’s Pils is great, and if haven’t tried it I recommend Oak Highlands’ Kolsch.
@Black Liberal Social Worker Houston has some great breweries. I love both of those, and when I lived in The Heights, I was at Buffalo Bayou at least once a month. It’s been a lot of fun watching all of Texas really explode in the last five years.
@Zachary Johnston Martin House just released the Imperial Salty Lady which tastes like the original but checks in at 9% ABV. It is…dangerous.
not I
@Black Liberal Social Worker Check out Tasty AF from Saloon Door Brewing in Webster if you get a chance. I don’t know if their stuff has made it inside the belt yet but there are several places carrying it in the SE
Oh man, I knew I’d probably disagree but Uinta PILS?!?!? Ahem. I demand satisfaction!
Uinta’s Pils isn’t even the best Uinta beer (Golden Ale, Baba Black, Cutthroat) and Uinta is no Epic or Wasatch which do have some amazing selections.
I understand now what you’ve done. Completely meta, really. You’ve picked the most crowd pleasing, unoffensive beer to represent the state that prides themselves on being the most gosh darn pleasant people possible. (Unfortunately, the analogy ends there, this beer doesn’t have a mean passive aggressive streak hiding in its aftertaste and this beer probably doesn’t judge anyone too harshly for not belonging to the right Sunday club and this beer probably wouldn’t mind it if you drank it and 5 of its friends over the course of an afternoon)
A sixer of Pils will get you through a Sunday!
I imagine the Colorado judging was pretty tough. I’ve had some amazing beers out of the Denver area. I’ve not had your selection, but I’m game to try it.
I love this article series!
I love me some sour beers. Brett’s worth the search!
Also, thanks!!!
@Tronner- Samsies. These are fun reads.
Did I overlook Louisiana somewhere? I loves me some Abita Strawberry
Southeast section. But I didn’t pick an Abita beer…
Well that’s just silly
Arizona beers are largely hot garbage with a few notable exceptions. That Coffee Kolsch is one of those exceptions. The remainder of the Huss lineup immediately falls off a cliff into mediocrity.
I’m heading to Phoenix in the fall. Who/what should I drink? Four Peaks still around?
Four peaks is around and now owned by AB InBev. In my opinion, the best beers in the state that are easy to find in cans are Tower Station from Mother Road, White Russian Imperial Stout from Sun Up, Koffee Kolsch from Huss, and Peanut Butter Wet Snout from Sleepy Dog. Breweries worth visiting would probably be Arizona Wilderness, The Shop Beer Co, Sun Up, and McFate. Bottle shops would be Sun Devil Liquors, Tops Liquors, Craft Beer Hop Stop, and any of the multiple Total Wine locations. Bars worth hitting are Angels Trumpet Ale House, O.H.S.O (which is also a nano brewery), and Taste of Tops.
NIce! Thank you!
The real challenge is counties of Ireland.