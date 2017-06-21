The Best Beers In Each State Of America’s Midwest

What’s the single best beer brewed in your state? You just get one pick. No ties, no second place, no “also ran.”
Tough, right? Sure to cause a flame war in the comments? Well let’s get ready to throw down, because this week we’re going through every region of the country and picking the very best beer in each state. These are the beers worth traveling for, the beers that demand your love, the very cream of the crop.
We looked for the tastiest, the hoppiest, the maltiest — the single most iconic brew in each of the 50 states. These are the best beers from the Midwest Region. Cheers!
INDIANA — ZOMBIE DUST
Indiana has the advantage having vast agriculture with plenty of water, so brewing beer is a given — even if the hops are usually from Washington. Indiana’s biggest craft brewer is 3 Floyds Brewing Co. and there’s really no way not to go with one of their beers.
Zombie Dust is the perfect America Pale Ale for the coming apocalypse, and it clocks a manageable 6.2 percent ABV. This beer is the gold standard for well-balanced hops that never overwhelm — the 60 IBUs are very do-able. The burst of orange and grapefruit zest on the nose is followed by a piney and floral hoppiness. The caramel malt beneath it all brings that balance, creating something really special.
I love the New Glarus Brewing Co. The first beer I ever fell in love with was the Spotted Cow
Niiiice.
Spotted Cow is awesome, but Moon Man is my favorite.
@ChiSwede MoonMan is legit Two Women aint bad either
Backwoods Bastard? Zach, you going to try and pin this nonsense on the “Masses” again? Say it with me know B-E-L-L-S Brewery. Bells. They have at least three beers that are better than this one. Hell, Backwoods isn’t even Founder’s best beer.
Okay. I’ll tip my hat. However bastard stands up. This is hard, yo. Do you piss people off or hit the love of the people or do your really piss people off and choose something esoteric? What to do @OhMyBalls??? What to do???
Esoteric? Is that a new IPA? Try the Esoteric Triple Double IPA, from Beardface Brewery!! (I really seem to have an IPA problem. It’s me, not you….I promise)
Bells? Please. Founders, Oddside, Shorts, Arcadia, New Holland…they are all better. Should I go on? Just because they’ve been around the longest, doesn’t make Bells the best. I’m glad he went Backwoods, its underrated, and its on tap more often than the bigger name beers made by Founders.
@Wick – A difference of opinion makes a horse race. I respect your knowledge of Michigan beers so much that I’m not even mad about how wrong you are.
@Zachary Johnston- It truly was an impossible task. You ever make it up to the Mitten your first Two Hearted is on me.
@OhMyBalls-Get your head out of your ass, although it probably taste better up there than a two hearted. Next time you’re thinking of going to Bells, just keep driving east a little further to Arcadia, you’ll be much happier. Or even further east to Dark Horse, then you’ll be able to get good food too.
@Zachary Johnston- If you want some half-ass, know-nothing that drinks the first beer he sees advertised at a local liquor store, by all means take OhMyBalls up on his shit offer. That guy probably loves Goose Island 312, or waxes poetically about Miller Lite.
I love this convo
@Wick- Graphic. I like Arcadia but to say they make anything better than Two Hearted is a sign of early onset dementia. Thank you for reading my poetry though. Harder then you think to keep finding new words that rhyme with Miller, killer.
@OhMyBalls- That’s graphic? Sorry, didnt mean to make you clutch your pearls. B-Craft is better than two hearted for starters. And Oberon doesn’t touch Whitsun. Branch out buddy, just because you can choke down a two hearted or two without making a face, doesnt’ put you above the average Miller swiller.
I could sit back and watch this all day. First, lemme crack a brew, though. Anyone have an opinion on what to drink?
@Tronner- Anything from Pigeon Hill, they are killing it right now.
Everyone is entitled to their opinions in this debate; I don’t have much of a say being out East…but here is home brewer’s association list of top commercially available beers for 2017, the ones you can find a bit easier. Bell’s Two Hearted holding it down. [www.homebrewersassociation.org]
@Tronner- I’ve heard good things about Bell’s.
@Wick- I call that my Two Hearted face and my mom says it’s very handsome.
You really hating on Oberon? Oberon is beaches and bbqs. Oberon is kayaking and bonfires. Oberon is Michigan summer after winter tries to kill us every year and if you don’t like that I don’t even know who you are anymore.
@OhMyBalls-Sure, if you don’t mind a beer that never tastes the same year in and year out. At this point, you’re better off going with a Shock Top, at least you know what you’re getting. Or Leinie’s Sunset Wheat. I’m starting to wonder if you’re on the Bell’s payroll? Hopefully you have some stake in their brewery, so when they sell out to InBev you get a good chunk of change.
It’s a state holiday whenever Oberon or Hopslam is released so I don’t know how anything else got consideration
@irishda-Oberon Day is like the Flag Day of beer holidays. I can’t say anything bad about Hopslam, it’s pricey, but worth it.
If you’re going with Founders, then Kentucky Breakfast Stout > Backwoods Bastard
I love that you’re not only representing the states, but also embracing beerversity (beer diversity, not Beerversity, home of the Fighting Lagers) as well. Many different types in all of the regions you’ve highlighted. (In other words, thank you for not over IPA’ing us)
That’s my aim. Thanks for noticing
FINALLY SOME DEBATE!
The summer heat has dampened the comment sections a bit. I’m not wasting nearly enough of my day on Uproxx. Can’t you guys hurry and do your food challenge already? And I’m ready to THROW DOWN when you get west of the Rockies on this beer thing (A GREAT set of articles, BTW)
@Tronner food thing launches tomorrow!
++Steve
Dun. Dun. Duuuuuuuun.
FOOD FIGHT!!! Looking forward to it already.
Fixed Gear from Lakefront is probably my fave Wisconsin beer.
Missouri is hard – lots of good breweries.
Missouri is waay too hard. Too few breweries that truly care about beer. But we all know that every brewery really ‘cares’ at the end of the day.
It’s hard to argue with Goose Island Bourbon County Stout, but given the limited release nature of it, it’s kinda a cheat. For year round available beers, I would go with Pipeworks Ninja vs. Unicorn or Off Color Apex Predator.
I am open to suggestions of any IL breweries. I mostly am the Chicago ones. Please expand my knowledge
I cheated a bit because it’ll age. And it’ll get better. And it will still be one of the best beers you drink in your life.
I’d like to pimp my local, Intuition I-10 IPA (almost as good as Jai Alai).
Nice. Going on my list!
Twenty years living in Illinois, and I’ve never seen or heard of Bourbon County Stout.
If you like stout, it’s worth tracking down.
I’m so upset you went with an IPA for Ohio. Freaking betrayal. Out of all the choices… Great Lakes, Thirsty Dog, Hocking Hills, Jackie O’s, Hoppin’ Frog… (sighs)
Get to Athens for Ohio Brew Week some time.
@Mr. Royal Rumble, JSF I’d love to hit Ohio Brew Week any time!
I hear you on all those choices. Ohio is hard. Maybe we can convince @Steve Bramucci to go state my state with top tens at some point… Nudge, nudge. Wink, wink…