The Best Beers To Pair With Ice Cream, According To Brewers

Ice cream, the nectar of the Gods. And I think we can all agree that it’s especially lip-smacking on a hot summer day. When temperatures rise, we love a scoop or three of cookies and cream, cookie dough, or peanut butter cup — all covered in fudge, caramel, and sprinkles and piled atop a waffle cone. We don’t even mind when it melts and drips all over our fingers and down our hands. That’s just part of the magic.

As if we needed another reason to grab a pint of our favorite ice cream and hunker down with some friends and a spoon, July 21st is National Ice Cream Day. To celebrate, we wanted to find a way to pair ice cream with beer. Sweet and savory. Dessert with a drink. Makes sense, right? But we needed to come correct. Ice cream is serious business — no half-stepping allowed.

To be sure that we offered up legit flavor combos, we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us what beers they like to pair with their favorite ice cream flavors. As usual, their answers did not disappoint.

Wasatch Devastator

Brian Morris, innovation brewer at Deep Ellum Brewing Company

Ice cream and beer are definitely made for each other. You just need to right combination. Wasatch’s Doppelbock, Devastator, is an incredible pairing with a few scoops of butter pecan ice cream.

Casey Brewing and Blending Casey Family Preserves

Tim Matthews, head of brewing operations at Oskar Blues Brewery

It’s all about mixed fermentation or saisons –since the bitterness of other styles doesn’t jive so well for me with ice cream. Casey Brewing and Blending Peach Fruit Stand or Apricot Casey Family Preserves are special options here.

Not Your Father’s Root Beer

Ellis Dee, QA Lab Chemist at Blue Point Brewing Company

I’m going to go as classic as possible with this and choose one that technically might not be a beer in the classic sense. Not Your Father’s Root Beer. Let’s not get too crazy here. It’s an adult root beer float.