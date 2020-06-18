Bartenders Tell Us The One Bottle Of Booze You Need This Summer

It might not seem like it, but summer is pretty much here. Sure, in this strange new normal we’re all living in, the thought of a summer filled with days at the beach, barbecues with friends, and afternoons spent sipping beer flights at our favorite local breweries seems like more of a fever-dream than a potential reality. Summer 2020 will be spent social distancing from friends and family, wearing masks, and spending far more time at home than we’d like. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the warm weather. And you should definitely still savor a cocktail every now and then. If you’re planning on getting your summery booze on, you’re probably going to need to restock your liquor cabinet. Odds are you’ve pillaged it over the last few months while working from home. To help you figure out the best seasonal bottles to purchase, we’ve asked some of our favorite bartenders for help. They were kind enough to tell us the one bottle of booze they always keep on hand in the summertime.