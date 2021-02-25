If you’ve read even one article about bourbon, you already know that to be considered a bourbon the juice must be made with a mash bill of a minimum of 51 percent corn. It also must be aged (for at least two years to be called “straight bourbon”) in new oak barrels that have been charred to varying degrees. Obviously, there are other regulations. But when it comes to the flavor, these two components are pretty damn important.

The latter, aging in charred oak barrels, give the juice the unique vanilla character that many bourbon drinkers crave. As the spirit rests in the cask, the alcohol burrows into the charred wood and extracts vanillin from it. That vanillin is then imparted into the juice. It’s a chemical reaction resulting in a flavor that feels at once rich and familiar.

While all bourbons have this flavor profile in some respect, they’re not all built or blended to be bursting with prominent vanilla notes. That’s why we decided to find ten bottles that are full of enough vanilla that you’d think a toasted vanilla bean was actually placed in the barrel. Or maybe that the final product was mixed with vanilla essence. Don’t get it twisted — that’s not actually the case. These are simply vanilla-centric bourbons that owe their vanilla nature to the wonderful alchemy of wood, spirit, and time.

Henry McKenna Single Barrel

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $59.99

The Story:

This single barrel, bottled-in-bond, bourbon took the whiskey world by storm a few years ago. The price was driven up and it became the must-have bottle for bourbon drinkers. The price has returned to normal, but it still isn’t easy to find.

This whiskey is aged for ten years, giving it a rich, sweet, well-balanced flavor.

Tasting Notes:

Take a whiff and you’ll find aromas of charred oak, vanilla beans, and fruity, floral notes. The first sip is filled with sweet brown sugar, rich malts, buttery caramel, and more creamy vanilla. It all finishes with a nice hint of dried cherries and a return to the vanilla beans.

Bottom Line:

A lot of hardcore whiskey drinkers tend to collect higher-proof expressions. If you’re one of these drinkers and you still want a vanilla bomb, this is the whiskey for you.

Noah’s Mill

ABV: 57%

Average Price: $53.99

The Story:

One of the most underrated bourbons on the market, Noah’s Mill is high-proof and made up of Willett whiskeys ranging from 4 to 20 years old. This small-batch bourbon is tirelessly blended together to create a distinct, sweet, mellow flavor profile.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find aromas of almonds, toasted oak, and dried fruits. On the palate, you’ll taste hints of buttery caramel, peppery spice, and gentle, sweet vanilla undertones. The finish is long, full of heat, and ends with a nice combination of cracked black pepper and toasted vanilla beans.

Bottom Line:

Bourbon aficionados know all about Noah’s Mill, now you do too. Grab a few bottles of this vanilla bomb before it becomes unattainable.

Maker’s Mark 46

ABV: 47%

Average Price: $39.99

The Story:

Everyone has heard of Maker’s Mark. It’s one of the most popular bourbons in the world for a reason. It’s soft, mellow, and full of caramel sweetness. That vanilla-caramel flavor is only ramped up in its Maker’s Mark 46 expression. In fact, that’s literally the reason why Bill Samuels, Jr, created it.