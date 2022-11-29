When it comes to whiskey (especially bourbon), drinkers often reach for the pricier expressions for sipping neat or on the rocks and keep lower-end, bargain expressions for mixing. But this leaves out an important segment of the whiskey world — the affordable, high-quality bourbons that are just as good as slow sippers as they are as bases for your favorite cocktails. The do-it-all, Swiss Army Knives of the bourbon world. The kind of bourbons you want to keep on your home bar cart or stocked in your liquor cabinet at all times. To find these mixable gems, we once again turned to the professionals who bide their time behind the bar. We asked a handful of well-known mixologists and barkeeps to tell us the best mixing bourbons on the market. Keep reading to see them all. Balcones Texas Pot Still Bourbon Gui Jaroschy, partner at Unfiltered Hospitality in Miami ABV: 46% Average Price: $35 for a 75ml bottle The Whiskey: I love Balcones Texas Pot Still Bourbon. Balcones is the perfect whisky for this Old Fashioned because it’s rich, spicy, and viscous on its own and has bold flavors of sweet cream, and sandalwood. The candied pecans blend perfectly with the other ingredients and shine through the drink. The praline syrup has a nice sweetness and buttery, nutty flavor, and Giffard’s Banane du Bresil adds caramelized tropical notes. The Angostura Cocoa Bitters add depth to the cocktail and complement the new charred oak and graham cracker nose of the Pot Still Bourbon. It’s a perfectly balanced cocktail that showcases one of my favorite bourbons. Tasting Notes: Complex flavors of candied apples, graham crackers, candied pecans, vanilla beans, buttery toffee, and rich oak make this a highly mixable whiskey. Michter’s US-1 Bourbon Cosimo Bruno, beverage curator at Daxton Hotel in Birmingham, Michigan ABV: 45.7% Average Price: $49.99 for a 750ml bottle The Whiskey: Michter’s bourbon is an incredible mixing bourbon because it is not overbearing but delivers enough of a nutty and oak finish to make a drink more complex. Tasting Notes: This is a complex whisky. It features rich caramel with balanced vanilla hints helping this bourbon pair well with almost any mixer.

Maker’s Mark Della Norton, food and beverage manager of The Bellmoor Inn and Spa in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware ABV: 45% Average Price: $34.99 for a 750ml bottle The Whiskey: Maker’s Mark mixes well with other flavors because it does not have that overpowering start to it. It allows you to take in the flavors of the mixer before the bourbon (it almost stages the palate). Maker’s Mark in an old fashioned is my favorite. Tasting Notes: This beloved bourbon is known for its flavors of clover honey, candied orange peels, butterscotch, vanilla beans, and light peppery spice. Larceny Small Batch Bourbon Lori Leber, bartender at The Old Talbott Tavern in Bardstown, Kentucky ABV: 46% Average Price: $35 for a 750ml bottle The Whiskey: I would say Larceny Bourbon pairs well with whatever your choice of mixer is. It’s not overpowering but you can still get that smooth bourbon finish. As a bonus, it’s surprisingly well-priced at less than $40 in most places. Tasting Notes: I like that Larceny is a wheated bourbon, making it surprisingly mellow and soft with hints of spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Eagle Rare 10 Year Cody Kennedy, bartender at Juniper Preserve in Bend, Oregon ABV: 45% Average Price: $99.99 for a 750ml bottle The Whiskey: It’s super hard to have a definite and set mixing bourbon. Each bourbon has a place in a mixed cocktail. They all have that one thing that makes them the best mixing bourbon in their individual applications. If I had to say one, though, I’d go with Eagle Rare 10. What drinks does it work well in? It works in everything from a peach sour to a Sazerac. But for the holidays, eggnogs, hot toddies, ciders. Tasting Notes: I chose Eagle rare for three reasons. Those being that it’s generally balanced between its caramel and oak notes, its proof falls under the $100 mark making it approachable with other ingredients, and its price point isn’t through the roof, so I don’t feel bad about mixing it. Angel’s Envy Bourbon Donny Largotta, beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York ABV: 43.3% Average Price: $54.99 for a 750ml bottle The Whiskey: The best mixing bourbon would have to be Angel’s Envy. I personally find it to work best in an old fashioned. Gives you a very nice and balanced cocktail. There’s a reason this is such a popular, value bourbon. It has everything bourbon cocktails need. Tasting Notes: It has notes of vanilla, maple syrup, and toasted nuts which compliments any citrus that is added to an Old Fashioned, whether it be orange or lemon oils.