The Best Bourbons From Smaller Distilleries, According To Bartenders

Sweet fruit nose. Spicy sweet finish. Very good

You might not think of bourbon when you think of a place like Evanston, Illinois (although you also might not think of Evanston, Illinois very often). But, by now, you probably should. That's because Paul Hletko and the folks at FEW have been crafting one of the best bourbons in the country since the distillery opened its doors in 2011. It's well-rounded with subtle corn sweetness as well as vanilla, cinnamon, and cloves. Perfect for sipping neat or in your favorite cocktail.