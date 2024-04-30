I’ll admit that I’m pretty tough on Burger King. The fast food chain routinely ranks on the low end of our fast food rankings. Almost always. For what it’s worth, it’s not because I have some sort of weird agenda against Burger King. If anything, BK is the chain I have the most nostalgia for. It’s the one restaurant I always wanted to eat at when I was really young.

I was not a McDonald’s kid, I was fully a card-carrying member of the Burger King Kids Club. The BKKC as I like to call it. I’m not using the words “card-carrying” as some sort of turn of phrase, either. There was an actual card (the 90s were weird like that).

Point being that I want Burger King to succeed. Desperately. And here’s the good news — recent menu items show that a BK comeback might be in the cards.

So to help add some shine to the crown, we’re naming the five absolute best menu items at Burger King for a guaranteed great meal. These menu staples represent the best at BK, so you can order them in confidence. Let’s dive in.

Double Whopper

Why It’s Great:

Who doesn’t appreciate a big burger?

The Double Whopper is excessive in the way the best fast food is. A combination of two grilled beef patties and two slices of American cheese (optional, but get the cheese!), topped with tomato, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun, The beef has that charred flame-grilled flavor that BK is famous for, while the produce is cut thick and has a lot of texture and crispiness to it (the pickles are especially notable, with a nice brine-y tang).

The Whopper is BK’s flagship burger, and compared to something like McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder or Wendy’s Dave’s Double, it just feels like you get more here. My issue with the basic Whopper is that it’s too bread-heavy to really be enjoyable, so I think that extra meat patty really makes a marked difference in the experience.

If that’s still not enough for you, there is always the Triple Whopper.

The Bottom Line:

The burger that made BK famous.

Halfsies

Why It’s Great:

Apparently, Burger King calls this 50-50 mix of fried onion rings and french fries “halfsies,” when they could’ve just called them by the obviously superior name, “Frings.” But, I’ll try not to hold that against them.