Our Favorite Cannabis Edibles For End Of Summer Snacking

A great stoner once said, “why smoke it, when you can eat it?” That stoner was me, just now. The popularity of edibles has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic as an increasing number of stoners opt for edibles over flowers and concentrates. Since edibles have all of the anxiety-reducing, pain-alleviating, hunger-inducing, and euphoria-producing qualities found in a jar of fresh bud without any of the harmful effects of inhaling smoke into your lungs, they are by far the healthiest way to get a dose of THC into your bloodstream. Thanks to our new lockdown lifestyles, we need to be courteous in a way we’ve never been before with the people we share a space with. Your non-pot-smoking roommates who previously used to never be home may now be with you the majority of the day, and they might not appreciate you making the entire building smell like Snoop’s tour bus. So instead of taking your huge glass-on-glass bong outside to toke up, why not just pop an edible from the comfort of your own room? To help you figure out which edibles are worth your time (and money), we’ve compiled a list of all the edibles that we’ve been munching on this summer with a particular emphasis on gummies and hard candies. Why gummies and hard candies? Because it’s summer, and we don’t need a chocolate-y mess on our hands or a pastry that’s going to sweat in its packaging into an unappetizing state. So let’s dive into our favorite Cannabis edibles for some end of summer snacking!

Deli Nickels Gummy Rounds THC Content: 100mg (5mg per gummy)

Price: $15 One of the major drawbacks of gummy edibles is that while they look almost identical to their non-THC containing counterparts, meaning you can’t exactly kill a handful of gummies as you would with a normal pack of candy. If you do, you’ll get way too high. But not being able to indulge your sweet tooth just doesn’t feel right when you’re dealing with candy, which is why we’ve really been digging California dispensary Caliva’s Deli Nickels Gummy Rounds. At just 5mg of THC per gummy, Deli Nickels feature a mild enough dose that they’re great for beginners. At 20 gummies per pack, they’re weak enough that experienced smokers can pop a handful of three to five and enjoy the best experience the candy and cannabis worlds have to offer. The gummies resemble sugar encrusted coins — we’ll let you guess which coin — and come in your choice of Passionfruit, Mango, Sour Green Apple, and Mixed Berry. We highly recommend the Mixed Berry as the best of the bunch! Kiva Blackberry Dark Chocolate View this post on Instagram First, you taste the bright blackberry flavor in dark, silky chocolate. Then, you feel the rich, riveting effects of cold water hash. It’s like a 1-2 punch for your mouth and your mind. A post shared by Kiva Confections (@madebykiva) on Aug 10, 2020 at 10:10am PDT THC: 100 mg (5 mg per serving)

Price: $10-$20 We know we said we’d be focusing on gummies for this list, but we had to throw a bar-shaped bone out there for all you chocolate lovers. We included KIVA’s chocolate bars on our CBD roundup but where this brand really shines is in its THC bars. The full line consists of nine different flavors which include Toffee Crunch, Churro Milk Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate, Raspberries and Cream, Espresso, Blackberry Dark Chocolate, regular Dark Chocolate, and Milk Chocolate. Honestly, you can’t go wrong with any of those choices. But if we had to choose just one, we’re going with the Blackberry Dark Chocolate every time. The Blackberry Dark Chocolate bar has 54 percent dark chocolate infused with bright and rich berry flavors resulting in a harmonious explosion across your palate that will have you feeling stoned before you start to feel the effects of the full spectrum high.

MOXIE Pineapple Express Cannabis Infused Gummies THC: 100 mg (10 mg per serving)

CBD 1mg

Price: $20 No, this is not the same MOXIE that makes that odd-tasting old fashioned cola — we checked. This MOXIE is a pretty well-known brand in the cannabis space. They produce flowers, mints, lozenges, and our favorite product Cannabis-Infused gummies. Made using the Sativa strain of the same name, what makes MOXIE’s Pineapple Express gummies so good is the fact that they are water-soluble, which should lead to faster absorption and therefore, faster effects. Anyone who is familiar with edibles knows the pain of waiting for the magic to kick in, MOXIE speeds that process up a bit and tastes good in the process. What more can you ask for? Mindy’s Edibles Fruit Chews/Gummies View this post on Instagram Keylime pie meets creamy, tropical kiwi in Mindy's Cool Keylime Kiwi gummies. Think a summer sorbet with a hint of banana. 🥝 A post shared by Mindy's Edibles (@mindysedibles) on Aug 17, 2020 at 7:47am PDT THC:100mg (2-5mg per serving depending on tin size)

Price: $18 Mindy’s edibles come from the mind of James Beard award-winning chef Mindy Segal. Mindy’s Edibles are serious business. As you chew through the gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, or chocolates she crafts, you’ll seriously start to question whether or not you’re even eating cannabis. We recommend the Gummies only because they’re by far the easiest to find. But if you can get your hands on a fruit chew, don’t hesitate! As you’d expect from a James Beard level chef, Mindy’s edibles come in fancy flavor names like Glazed Clementine Orange, Lush Black Cherry, and Cool Keylime Kiwi, providing a sensory experience that pairs a little too well with your heightened senses. When the high does come on, you will be tempted to eat more. Not for increased effects but because they’re so tasty.