Bartenders Tell Us Their Go-To Bottle For National Cognac Day

You might not normally think of cognac as a spring or summer spirit, but it absolutely is. Whiskey aside, what could be better than sipping on glass of smooth, rich cognac while you sit around a campfire? Beer is fine, but it’s a lot more satisfying on a hot, sweaty day. Cool summer nights are for snifters of cognac.

The summer appeal of this French spirit is why we celebrate National Cognac Day on June 4th instead of in December, January, or February. That said, the thought of actually buying a bottle of cognac seems like a daunting experience to many a drinker. It’s no fun walking aisle after aisle at your local liquor store unsure of which exotic-looking bottle to purchase.

To help you navigate this sweet spirit, we tapped some of our favorite bartenders, asking them to tell us their go-to cognacs. They didn’t disappoint. From Hennessey to Remy and everything in between, there’s a cognac out there for every taste.

Hennessy Master Blender’s Selection

Hennessy

Cassandra Zuger, lead bartender at The Twisted Frenchman in Pittsburgh

Cognac is not your typical cocktail spirit unless disguised in things like Vieux Carré. For this particular spirit, I go big or go home and definitely skip the rocks for this one. I’ve had the pleasure to sample Hennessy Paradis, it is velvety and amazingly smooth. But, for this, I’ll take Hennessy Master Blender’s Selection.