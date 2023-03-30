Let’s face it. The first few weeks (and even month) of spring don’t feel like spring. The weather is still holding on to its cold winter chill. Maybe once April arrives, the real spring that we know and love will begin. Sure, there will be a lot of gloomy, rainy days. But they’ll make way for the sunny, warm days ahead.

Regardless of the weather, this portion of spring is great for beer drinking. Whether you need to wear a raincoat or slap on at SPF 50, it’s a good time for a great beer. A crisp, flavorful spring beer, in fact. And while there’s no specific definition for what a spring beer is, you can assume it’s lighter and hoppier than its malty, darker winter counterparts. Just like the world outside is reawakening and growing ever greener and alive, your spring beer choices are getting more refreshing and easy to drink.

To find these springtime gems, we went to the professionals who bide their time behind bars from Bangor to Bakersfield. We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best, most crushable beers to drink this spring. Keep reading to see them all.

Evasion Eclipse of the Tart

Augustina Elizabeth, bartender at SIM Golf in Portland, Oregon

ABV: 4%

Average Price: $15 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

Eclipse of the Tart kettle sour by Evasion Brewing is an outstanding spring beer. This is a gluten-free sour beer with passion fruit. It’s the perfect treat for a day out wakeboarding or floating in the river with friends on a warm spring day.

Tasting Notes:

This very refreshing, tart beer gets its flavor from passionfruit and its bright hoppy flavor from the addition of Amarillo and Hallertau Blanc hops.

Pacifico Clara Mexican Lager

Sean Noddin, principal bartender at JW Marriott Tampa Water Street in Tampa, Florida

ABV: 4.4%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Living in a tropical climate like Florida, a Mexican lager like Pacifico is my go-to in the warmer months. Always cool, crisp, and refreshing. Citrus and ocean mist. It’s everything I look for.

Tasting Notes:

Crisp, clean, and very easy to drink with flavors like sweet corn, citrus, and grassy, herbal, earthy hops.

Montucky Cold Snacks

Guillermo Bravo, bartender at Vol. 39 in Chicago

ABV: 4.1%

Average Price: $8 for a six-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

Montucky Cold Snacks is a can’t-miss spring beer. It is a really good cheap beer. It’s crisp and not overly malty. Plus, it’s called Cold Snacks. What’s not to love about that?

Tasting Notes:

While not overly exciting, this highly crushable beer has flavors like cereal grains, citrus peels, honey, and lightly bitter hops.

Stella Artois

Donny Largotta, beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City

ABV: 5%

Average Price: $9 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Stella Artois will always be the best beer to drink in my opinion. One of the most popular beers in the world, this Belgian beer is known for its easy-drinking, crisp, memorable flavor profile.

Tasting Notes:

During the spring, it’s great because it’s a light-bodied lager that has the perfect amount of sweet malt and hoppy bitterness that just sits in your mouth. However, I personally enjoy it throughout the year.