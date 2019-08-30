Leap Into Labor Day Weekend With The Best Beers To Chase Down This September

Getty Image

Labor Day Weekend is upon us. That means autumn, Oktoberfest, and pumpkin beers are all coming in hot. We’re on the cusp of a seismic shift from summer sippers to full-bodied lagers and fruit-infused ales. That’s not to say there’s not a little elbow room left for dog-day sours or sessionable beers. After all, this weekend is all about saying goodbye to Summer ’19 while the weather is still hot and the workload is light.

The eight beers below are some of our favorites hitting the market right now. Some of these beers are going to be lining shelves from sea-to-shining-sea while others will be a little harder-to-source without serious effort. Still, when is a journey to find great beer ever taken in vain?

SPREE BERLINER WEISSE — FAMILY BUSINESS BEER CO.

Spree Berliner Weisse is the perfect beer to sip as summer wanes. The low ABV (3.9 percent) sour has a tart edge that leans into the spiciness of the wheat ale. There’s a thirst-quenching factor at play that makes this one the perfect beer to drink all weekend long.