Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report! This is the second week in a row that Crumbl has reduced its lineup from eight cookies to seven. As staunch advocates of a smaller lineup (please Crumbl, go back to the six-cookie-a-week lineup) we’re pretty psyched about this — in theory. We say “in theory” because while we appreciate this week’s truncated lineup, what we are getting is a little boring. This is one of the few weeks when we suggest you double up on a few flavors if you’re building out a six-pack box. Our suggestion would be to double up on each of our top three or triple up on the top two. For weekly Crumbl eaters, this might be the week you finally cash in on those Crumbl Rewards and pick up a few favorites for free. Without further ado, here are all the cookies dropping at Crumbl this week, ranked from least to most essential.

7. Key Lime Pie Cookie Thoughts & Tasting Notes: I’m not sure the form factor here is working for this flavor. The Key Lime Pie Cookie features a super soft graham cracker base topped with tart lime filling, a dollop of whipped cream, and a dusting of graham cracker crumbs. The cookie is chilled, which I also think works against it. The only thing I liked about this cookie is that its sweet and tart flavor is a bit refreshing. But is refreshing something you really want in a dessert? Because of that, I’m going to say the Key Lime Pie Cookie is this week’s most skippable dessert. The Bottom Line: It’s an interesting curiosity, but it would’ve worked better as a pie or cake. 6. Wafer ft. Kit Kat Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Crumbl hasn’t yet cracked how to make Kit Kat’s work in a dessert. This cookie features a buttery cookie base topped with a thin layer of milk chocolate and crushed Kit Kat’s on top. It’s good, but the Kit Kat’s don’t really add much to the flavor, all they do is provide the occasional burst of crispy texture. They feel like an afterthought and aren’t properly integrated into the flavor of the cookie. Kit Kat’s need a softer textured treat — we suggest either a tres leches cake with Kit Kats or some kind of Kit Kat pie. The Bottom Line: I rather just have a Kit Kat.

5. Iced Oatmeal Thoughts & Tasting Notes: I know this cookie is incredibly tempting for oatmeal fans, but consider skipping this one as it’s a little boring compared to the rest of this week’s lineup. The Iced Oatmeal features a cinnamon-rich chewy oatmeal base with a thin layer of cream cheese glaze across the surface. It offers a well-balanced mix of sweet vanilla and spicy cinnamon flavors but leans heavily on the sweeter end of the flavor spectrum. The Bottom Line: A decent oatmeal cookie, but far from Crumbl’s best. If oatmeal is your favorite cookie, consider it, but if you’re lukewarm on the flavor, this won’t change your feelings. 4. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Thoughts & Tasting Notes: A toasted butter and brown sugar base loaded up with rich, semi-sweet chocolate chips and the lightest dusting of sea salt. This cookie is dessert perfection, and I’d rank it higher if it wasn’t available every other week. So I’ll say what I always say about this cookie: if you’ve never been to Crumbl, this is a must-order. If you’re a regular, consider using your Crumbl Rewards on this one to pick it up for free. The Bottom Line: One of the best chocolate chip cookies you’ll ever have.

3. Tres Leches Cake Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Crumbl has several Tres Leches Cakes, one of which includes Lotus Biscoff cookies, this tres leches cake is not that, but it’s pretty similar. All that’s missing is the Lotus Biscoff crumbles and cookie butter topping. This simplified version features a fluffy, sweet, and delicate floral vanilla cake moistened with tres leches and topped with sweet whipped cream and a gentle dusting of cinnamon. It’s a pretty standard Tres Leches, but the cinnamon topping is a bit of a tease. We wish the actual cake had more cinnamon. It’s a small complaint though, this cake is moist, sweet, and delicious. The Bottom Line: Not quite as good as Crumbl’s Tres Leches ft. Lotus Biscoff, but still a must-order dessert. 2. Chocolate Cake Batter Thoughts & Tasting Notes: The Chocolate Cake Batter cookie might just be Crumbl’s richest cookie. The base is a sweet and soft chocolate cake batter topped with a layer of sweet fudge frosting and a layer of chocolate cake batter crumbles and rainbow sprinkles. This cookie is incredibly soft and moist, almost cake-like, and will hit your taste buds with an overload of different complex chocolatey tones. I’m getting bitter cocoa, sweet milk chocolate, rich fudge, and decadent devil’s food. Unfortunately, this cookie is a bit one-note (chocolate obviously) so if you like shifting and complex flavors, look elsewhere. The Bottom Line: Rich, chocolatey, indulgent, and decadent. Excessive sweetness at its finest.